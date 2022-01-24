Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $2.8 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.81

Cash flow from operations of $460 million and free cash flow of $363 million

Returned $571 million to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 4.2 million ordinary shares

“Seagate’s March quarter financial results were consistent with our revised outlook, with record nearline product revenue driven by cloud customers partially offsetting multiple macro related headwinds that impacted other end markets, particularly video and image applications, and pressured profitability,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer.

“Our focus is on mitigating these external challenges through ongoing expense discipline, new pricing strategies and operational efficiencies. We are also continuing to execute our strong product roadmap to address customer demand for cost-efficient, mass capacity solutions. In the March quarter, we began the volume ramp of our 20-plus terabyte products, which, combined with continued healthy cloud demand, support our outlook for double-digit fiscal year revenue growth.”

Quarterly Financial Results GAAP Non-GAAP FQ3 2022 FQ3 2021 FQ3 2022 FQ3 2021 Revenue ($M) $ 2,802 $ 2,731 $ 2,802 $ 2,731 Gross Margin 28.8 % 27.1 % 29.2 % 27.4 % Operating Margin 15.3 % 14.1 % 16.8 % 15.4 % Net Income ($M) $ 346 $ 329 $ 401 $ 350 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.56 $ 1.39 $ 1.81 $ 1.48

The Company generated $460 million in cash flow from operations and $363 million in free cash flow during the fiscal third quarter 2022. Seagate’s balance sheet remains healthy, and during the fiscal third quarter the Company paid cash dividends of $154 million, repurchased 4.2 million ordinary shares for $417 million and repaid $220 million to retire the 2022 Senior Notes. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.1 billion. There were 216 million ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of the end of the quarter.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, which will be payable on July 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 24, 2022. The payment of any future quarterly dividends will be at the discretion of the Board and will be dependent upon Seagate’s financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Business Outlook

The business outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter 2022 is based on our current assumptions and expectations; actual results may differ materially, as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed in the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements section of this release.

The Company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter 2022:

Revenue of $2.8 billion, plus or minus $150 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.90, plus or minus $0.20

Guidance regarding non-GAAP diluted EPS excludes known charges related to amortization of acquired intangible assets of $0.02 per share and estimated share-based compensation expenses of $0.18 per share.

We have not reconciled our non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for fiscal fourth quarter 2022 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because material items that may impact these measures are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, including, but not limited to, accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts, restructuring charges and other, net, losses and costs recognized on the modification or early redemption and repurchase of debt, strategic investment losses (gains) or impairment recognized, income tax adjustments on these measures, and other charges or benefits that may arise. The amounts of these measures are not currently available but may be material to future results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for fiscal fourth quarter 2022 to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalent is contained in this release.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) April 1,

2022 July 2,

2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,138 $ 1,209 Accounts receivable, net 1,344 1,158 Inventories 1,479 1,204 Other current assets 298 208 Total current assets 4,259 3,779 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 2,197 2,181 Goodwill 1,237 1,237 Other intangible assets, net 14 29 Deferred income taxes 1,121 1,117 Other assets, net 317 332 Total Assets $ 9,145 $ 8,675 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,948 $ 1,725 Accrued employee compensation 194 282 Accrued warranty 64 61 Current portion of long-term debt 30 245 Accrued expenses 645 608 Total current liabilities 2,881 2,921 Long-term accrued warranty 84 75 Other non-current liabilities 145 154 Long-term debt, less current portion 5,614 4,894 Total Liabilities 8,724 8,044 Total Equity 421 631 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 9,145 $ 8,675

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended April 1,



2022 April 2,

2021 April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 Revenue $ 2,802 $ 2,731 $ 9,033 $ 7,668 Cost of revenue 1,996 1,991 6,323 5,636 Product development 233 227 694 671 Marketing and administrative 141 126 410 366 Amortization of intangibles 3 3 9 9 Restructuring and other, net — (2 ) 2 1 Total operating expenses 2,373 2,345 7,438 6,683 Income from operations 429 386 1,595 985 Interest income — 1 1 2 Interest expense (63 ) (59 ) (184 ) (161 ) Other, net (15 ) 11 (14 ) 25 Other expense, net (78 ) (47 ) (197 ) (134 ) Income before income taxes 351 339 1,398 851 Provision for income taxes 5 10 25 19 Net income $ 346 $ 329 $ 1,373 $ 832 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.59 $ 1.41 $ 6.18 $ 3.38 Diluted 1.56 1.39 6.08 3.34 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 218 233 222 246 Diluted 222 237 226 249 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 2.07 $ 1.99

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 1,373 $ 832 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 324 294 Share-based compensation 106 87 Deferred income taxes 2 (7 ) Other non-cash operating activities, net 46 (8 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (186 ) 138 Inventories (275 ) (141 ) Accounts payable 209 60 Accrued employee compensation (88 ) (46 ) Accrued expenses, income taxes and warranty 19 — Other assets and liabilities (53 ) (61 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,477 1,148 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (309 ) (374 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 34 11 Proceeds from the sale of assets — 4 Purchases of investments (18 ) (4 ) Maturities of short-term investments — 3 Net cash used in investing activities (293 ) (360 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Redemption and repurchase of debt (701 ) (27 ) Dividends to shareholders (458 ) (495 ) Repurchases of ordinary shares (1,313 ) (1,819 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (45 ) (33 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,200 1,000 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares under employee stock plans 68 95 Other financing activities, net (6 ) (19 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,255 ) (1,298 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (71 ) (510 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 1,211 1,724 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 1,140 $ 1,214

Use of non-GAAP financial information

The Company uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, operating margin, net income, diluted EPS, and free cash flow, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain benefits, expenses, gains and losses. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, the Company believes non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain benefits, expenses, gains and losses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results and because it is similar to the approach used in connection with the financial models and estimates published by financial analysts who follow the Company.

These non-GAAP results are some of the measurements management uses to assess the Company’s performance, allocate resources and plan for future periods. Reported non-GAAP results should only be considered as supplemental to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not considered as a substitute or replacement for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures reported by other companies in its industry.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts and gross margin) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 GAAP Gross Profit $ 806 $ 740 $ 2,710 $ 2,032 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts 1 — 1 2 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 1 3 11 Share-based compensation 9 8 27 22 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 817 $ 749 $ 2,741 $ 2,067 GAAP Gross Margin 28.8 % 27.1 % 30.0 % 26.5 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 29.2 % 27.4 % 30.3 % 27.0 % GAAP Operating Expenses $ 377 $ 354 $ 1,115 $ 1,047 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3 ) (3 ) (9 ) (9 ) Restructuring and other, net — 2 (2 ) (1 ) Share-based compensation (27 ) (21 ) (79 ) (65 ) Other charges (2 ) (3 ) (4 ) (4 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 345 $ 329 $ 1,021 $ 968 GAAP Income From Operations $ 429 $ 386 $ 1,595 $ 985 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts 1 — 1 2 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4 4 12 20 Restructuring and other, net — (2 ) 2 1 Share-based compensation 36 29 106 87 Other charges 2 3 4 4 Non-GAAP Income From Operations $ 472 $ 420 $ 1,720 $ 1,099 GAAP Operating Margin 15.3 % 14.1 % 17.7 % 12.8 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 16.8 % 15.4 % 19.0 % 14.3 % GAAP Net Income $ 346 $ 329 $ 1,373 $ 832 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts 1 — 1 2 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4 4 12 20 Restructuring and other, net — (2 ) 2 1 Losses and costs recognized on the modification or early redemption and repurchase of debt — — 1 2 Strategic investment losses (gains) or impairment recognized 13 (13 ) 6 (37 ) Share-based compensation 36 29 106 87 Other charges 2 3 4 18 Income tax adjustments (1 ) — (17 ) (10 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 401 $ 350 $ 1,488 $ 915 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculation 222 237 226 249 GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 1.56 $ 1.39 $ 6.08 $ 3.34 Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share 1.81 1.48 6.58 3.67 GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 460 $ 378 $ 1,477 $ 1,148 Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements 97 104 309 374 Free Cash Flow $ 363 $ 274 $ 1,168 $ 774

The Company’s Non-GAAP measures are adjusted for the following items:

Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts

These expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP measures due to the inconsistency in amount and frequency and are excluded to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of the Company’s current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

The Company records expense from amortization of intangible assets that were acquired in connection with its business combinations over their estimated useful lives. Such charges are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the Company’s acquisitions. Consequently, these expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Share-based compensation

These expenses consist primarily of expenses for employee share-based compensation. Given the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining share-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the Company’s control, the Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the Company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude share-based compensation expense from their non-GAAP results.

Restructuring and other, net

Restructuring and other, net are costs associated with restructuring plans that are primarily related to costs associated with reduction in the Company’s workforce, exiting certain facilities and other related costs. These also exclude charges or gains from sale of properties. These costs or benefits do not reflect the Company’s ongoing operating performance and consequently are excluded from the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Other charges

The other charges primarily include write-offs related to an internal reorganization and IT transformation costs. These charges are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are excluded in the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Losses and costs recognized on the modification or early redemption and repurchase of debt

From time to time, the Company incurs losses and fees from the early redemption and repurchase of certain long-term debt instruments. The losses represent the difference between the reacquisition costs and the par value of the debt extinguished. Other fees include any new fees associated with a modification and the write-off of any unamortized debt issuance costs associated with an extinguishment of debt. The amount of these charges may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the repurchase of debt and consequently is excluded from the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Strategic investment losses (gains) or impairment recognized

From time to time, the Company incurs losses or gains from strategic investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting or as available-for-sale debt securities or records downward or upward adjustments to the carrying value of strategic investments accounted for under the measurement alternative if an impairment or observable price adjustment is recognized in the current period that are not considered as part of its ongoing operating performance. The resulting expense, gain or impairment loss is inconsistent in amount and frequency and consequently is excluded from the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Income tax adjustments

Provision or benefit for income taxes represents the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments determined using a hybrid with and without method and effective tax rate for the applicable adjustment and jurisdiction.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities less acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements. Free cash flow does not reflect non-cash items, net cash used or provided by financing activities, and net cash used or provided by investing activities, other than acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements. This non-GAAP financial measure is used by management to assess the Company’s sources of liquidity, capital structure and operating performance.

