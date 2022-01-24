Optii Announces Two-Way Integration With Maestro PMS

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optii Solutions, the leading optimization technology for hotel operations, has announced a two-way integration with Maestro PMS, the trusted and proven cloud or on-premise browser-based PMS solution for independent hotel and resort groups. The two-way integration will enable existing Maestro users to streamline their housekeeping and provide dynamic alignment between the front and back of house in hospitality operations.

This two-way integration will provide Maestro and Optii customers with an intuitive solution that optimizes labor and cleaning sequences through predictive technology and automation. The integration will connect the front and back of house to provide real-time hotel and team management updates on room status, so all guest requests can be answered in a timely fashion and there is full transparency across the teams. The platform optimizes room attendants’ daily cleaning schedules and cleaning sequences so hoteliers can plan faster turnaround times and use predictive AI to create efficient daily operations.

Optii provides a unique 360-degree approach to give hotels full visibility of their operations, so they are able to see where more resources need to be allocated and where productivity is high and low. It leads to greater overall efficiency and productivity and the platform typically pays for itself within one month of use, making it a very affordable solution for hotels.

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “This two-way integration with Maestro PMS is another integral partnership in our portfolio and will support our continued growth in the US, Canada and Europe. Hoteliers today are faced with staffing challenges, new operating protocols and unpredictable occupancies and at Optii, we want to continue to support hotels around the world to improve efficiencies so hotels can do more with less, reduce their housekeeping costs and connect their teams across their properties.”

Warren Dehan, President, Maestro PMS, said: “It has never been more important for hotels to maximize their hotel operations systems in place to manage the challenges in hospitality. We’re very happy to be partnering with Optii on this integration so we can continue to support our customers with the right 3rd party technologies that will help them reduce costs, increase profitability, centralize their operations and improve the overall guest and staff experience.”

About Maestro

​​Maestro is the preferred Web Browser-based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. For further information about Maestro, please visit: https://maestropms.com/

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com

