Christina Hughes Joins Reverba as Chief Operating Officer

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reverba, a leading global health patient engagement company, today announced the appointment of Christina Hughes as Chief Operating Officer. Working collaboratively with the Reverba leadership team, Hughes will focus on enhancing the company’s operational framework to support growth efforts and expansion of Reverba’s built-for-purpose engagement solutions, which make compliant, patient-centered action possible.

“We are thrilled to have an executive of Christina’s caliber and background join the Reverba team to oversee our product and information technology as well as financial operations,” said Cheryl Lubbert, CEO and co-founder of Reverba. “She shares our vision of empowering the biopharmaceutical industry to elevate the patient voice and build trust with the consumers they serve. Her extensive experience helping life science companies elevate clinical and health technology solutions will be critical to expanding and optimizing the systems that power our service offerings and day-to-day operations as we grow.”

Hughes joins Reverba from clinical trial data company Medrio, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Medrio, she held operational and leadership positions at ERT (now Clario), AiCure and Bracket (now Signant Health; formerly United BioSource Corporation). She also served in senior consulting roles at Deloitte Consulting, Cap Gemini/Ernst & Young and The Lewin Group. She was recognized as a PharmaVoice 100 winner in 2016, honoring the most inspiring people in the life sciences industry. She holds an MBA from The Wharton School and Bachelor of Science in Biology from Yale University.

“I’m excited to join Reverba, which has established a leadership position building on 20 years of experience driving the latest trends in patient engagement,” said Hughes. “Reverba’s transformative tech-enabled solutions, foundational engagement strategies, insights and meticulous commitment to compliance position the company well for continued success. I’ve dedicated my career to helping life science companies achieve their growth objectives, strategy and structure to improve the lives of patients, and in this new role, I look forward to helping realize this vision at Reverba.”

Reverba is a global patient engagement company that creates transformative tech-enabled solutions to build a bridge between patients and biopharma companies from clinical development through commercialization. Through its Clinical and Commercial divisions, Reverba creates comprehensive custom patient engagement solutions using its proprietary technology platforms, ReverbaBRIDGE™ and ReverbaNEXUS™, and a full suite of ReverbaCONNECT™ foundational services. Reverba infuses compliance throughout all of its technology platforms and patient engagement solutions, maintaining SOC2 and ISAE 3400 certifications for the highest level of security. For more information, visit www.reverba.com or contact [email protected]

