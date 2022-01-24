Syntellis Performance Solutions Appoints Bill Franck as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned sales and customer success executive brings 20+ years of experience leading customer-centric technology organizations

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data, and intelligence solutions, today announced that Bill Franck has joined the company’s executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. A seasoned global sales and customer service leader, Franck will oversee the company’s sales, professional services and customer success organizations and lead Syntellis’ go-to-market strategy.

“Bill’s decades of experience leading sales and client relations teams for SaaS-based software providers, combined with his collaborative leadership style, make him a natural fit for Syntellis,” said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis. “He’s joining at a pivotal time as we continue to provide leading enterprise software and intelligence solutions for society’s most foundational organizations navigating complex market conditions. We look forward to having him on board to build upon this momentum.”

Franck joins Syntellis from Provation Medical, a procedure documentation and clinical decision support solutions software provider, where he served as Chief Sales Officer until the company’s sale to Fortive Corporation in December 2021. Having held senior leadership roles at companies including Elsevier, ADP, First Advantage and LexisNexis, Franck is well-positioned to help drive Syntellis’ next phase of growth. As CRO, Franck will work to deepen relationships with customers and channel partners while driving even greater momentum across the organization.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Syntellis at such an exciting time and working closely with our team and partners to provide innovative solutions that help make our customers’ financial, operational and strategic goals a reality,” said Franck. “Syntellis’ intelligent planning and performance solutions are playing an increasingly critical role as finance teams continue to transform at a rapid pace. I look forward to helping further accelerate our customers’ success and Syntellis’ already exceptional growth.”

Starting his career in the United States Army, Franck earned the rank of Captain. He earned his bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and an MBA from the New York Institute of Technology. Franck is based in Atlanta, where he resides with his family and will regularly connect with Syntellis colleagues, customers and partners at the company’s new headquarters in Chicago’s Fulton Market, which is due to open this Summer.

About Syntellis Performance Solutions

Syntellis Performance Solutions provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions for healthcare, higher education and financial institutions. Syntellis’ solutions include Axiom and Connected Analytics software, which help finance professionals elevate performance by acquiring insights, accelerating decisions and advancing their business plans. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on its solutions, Syntellis has proven industry expertise in helping organizations transform their visions into reality. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.

