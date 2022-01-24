Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the Life Science Innovation Northwest 2022 Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that Sam Lee, PhD, President and co-interim Chief Executive Officer, will present a Company overview at the hybrid in-person and virtual Life Science Innovation Northwest 2022 (LSINW) Conference being held April 20-21, 2022 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. Dr. Lee’s presentation is scheduled during the Neuroscience & Pharmaceuticals segment on Wednesday, April 20 at 3:25 p.m. Pacific time.

About Life Science Innovation Northwest.

Life Science Innovation Northwest (LSINW) is the Pacific Northwest’s largest annual life science conference. This one-and-a-half day event will bring together investors, public and private life science organizations, research institutions, scientists, entrepreneurs, and the global health community to discuss and feature some of the most compelling life science breakthroughs of our time. More information is available here.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

310-691-7100

[email protected]

Media Contact:

JQA Partners

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

[email protected]

# # #