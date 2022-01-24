Syneos Health Promotes Baba Shetty to President, Technology and Data Solutions, and Suma Ramadas to Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the promotions of two senior internal leaders – Baba Shetty to President, Technology and Data Solutions, and Suma Ramadas to Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs.

“Elevating Baba and Suma into these new strategic roles demonstrates our commitment to advancing integrated solutions for customers and top talent from within the organization,” said Alistair Macdonald, CEO, Syneos Health. “Both Baba and Suma bring deep product development experience and the leadership skills to take our technology, data and Medical Affairs capabilities to the next level. We’re delighted to celebrate their professional advancement.”

As President, Technology and Data Solutions, Baba Shetty will be a member of the Executive Team, responsible for developing customer-facing technologies, including AI-based tools and advanced data solutions, to solve critical business challenges. Baba led the Syneos Health team that developed Kinetic™, a modern engagement capability inclusive of applied data science, experience strategy and performance analytics for use in clinical trial patient enrollment, commercialization support and advanced data management. In his new role, he will continue to oversee this solution, which is part of the Company’s Dynamic Assembly® network, an open ecosystem of best-of-breed data and technology solutions that includes in-house capabilities and curated vendor relationships designed to strategically address the nuances of unique customer engagements.

Baba brings deep technology-driven expertise and will be charged to deliver further advancements to Syneos Health’s digital innovation and analytics platforms. He will be instrumental to integrating RxDataScience, a recently acquired data engineering, data management and AI firm, and StudyKIK, a leading technology-enabled clinical trial recruitment and retention company, into the Dynamic Assembly® network. He will also oversee the Company’s relationship and investment in Exeevo, and lead the integration of new and existing digital and technology partnerships to drive enterprise transformation. The newly formed Technology and Data Solutions organization will be part of the Clinical Solutions reportable segment.

Added Macdonald, “Baba’s deep expertise and strong track record of success in delivering technology, digital and data-driven solutions across the product development lifecycle is unprecedented. I’m excited for him to lead and grow our technology solutions.”

As Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs, Suma Ramadas will lead the creation and delivery of a comprehensive Medical Affairs solution that seamlessly connects the organization’s high-value capabilities across the product lifecycle, from development through commercialization.

Suma will work collaboratively with Medical Affairs leaders across the enterprise to grow a full-service, best-in-class Medical Affairs business. She also will continue to lead the Medical Affairs Consulting Organization. As a founding member of the Syneos Health Women’s Group, Suma plays an active role in advancing the careers of women through achieving work-life presence and enabling personal and professional growth.

“Suma’s new role is designed to leverage the significant growth opportunity in Medical Affairs, unifying our existing talent and expertise to further deliver on our comprehensive solution set,” said Michelle Keefe, President, Medical Affairs and Commercial Solutions, Syneos Health. “Her outstanding leadership will be instrumental in driving continued growth in this high-value market.”

