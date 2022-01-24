Codexis and seqWell Announce Strategic Investment and Partnership Initiation

seqWell raises $7M Series C funding, led by Codexis

Current investors Research Corporation Technologies and BroadOak Capital Partners also participated in the round

New funding will be used to accelerate the commercialization of seqWell’s genomics workflow solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and BEVERLY, Mass., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS) and seqWell, Inc. today announced the initiation of a strategic partnership and investment to accelerate the commercialization of seqWell’s genomics workflow solutions. Codexis, a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, and seqWell, a developer of transformative library preparation products for demanding genomics applications, plan to collaborate on using Codexis’ CodeEvolver® platform technology for enzyme optimization with seqWell’s growing portfolio of genomics workflow and library preparation products. As part of this partnership, Codexis led seqWell’s $7 million Series C financing with a $5 million investment. Current investors Research Corporation Technologies (RCT) and BroadOak Capital Partners also participated in the Series C financing. This collaboration and investment enable seqWell to continue rapidly advancing its commercialization of new and existing products in the fast-growing genomics and next generation sequencing (NGS) library prep market.

seqWell’s plexWell™ platform is an NGS library preparation technology that enables simple, scalable multiplexing of hundreds to thousands of samples without the need for time- and cost-consuming sample preparation or library normalization steps. Through this partnership, the technology will be matched with Codexis’ CodeEvolver® platform for discovering and developing novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics, to further advance seqWell’s growing portfolio of genomics workflow and library preparation products. By harnessing optimized enzyme-based solutions, seqWell aims to transform the speed and accuracy of sequencing applications within the fast-growing genomics and NGS markets.

Dan Calvo, President and CEO at seqWell, said: “We are thrilled to have Codexis as a strategic investor. This partnership creates great synergy in our pursuit of development and commercialization of innovative genomic tools to meet the demand for simplified, next-generation sequencing workflows that produce high quality results faster, with fewer steps required.”

Dr. Rob Wilson, SVP & General Manager of Codexis’ Performance Enzymes business unit, who joins the seqWell Board with this partnership, commented: “Next generation sequencing is an important strategic market for Codexis, and one in which we have a clear opportunity to create differentiated enzyme-based products to revolutionize future sequencing applications. With its plexWell technology, seqWell has proven its ability to develop efficient, scalable, and user-friendly products in core NGS workflows.” He added: “This investment amplifies Codexis’ strategic growth ambitions in the life science tools area and accelerates seqWell’s ability to bring exciting new products to market by leveraging Codexis’ enzyme engineering capabilities. I’m delighted to join the seqWell board and to work with the team as we continue to grow both organizations.”

About seqWell Inc. https://seqwell.com

seqWell is a global provider of innovative NGS library construction technologies. Based in Beverly, Massachusetts, seqWell’s mission is to engineer enhanced library preparation solutions and streamlined application workflows that redefine the standards for throughput, quality, and utility across NGS platforms.

The Company’s multiplexed library preparation technology, plexWell™, vastly improves the ease and scale by which 100’s to 1,000’s of samples can be prepared for NGS instrumentation and analysis. plexWell has wide-ranging impact on applications from synthetic biology, targeted sequencing, and single-cell analysis to low and high depth sequencing of human, plant, animal, and microbial genomes.

In addition to plexWell, seqWell is also developing library preparation methods for reagent-based approaches, for long-molecule phasing and read linking.

About Codexis, Inc. https://www.codexis.com

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet.

