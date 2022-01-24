Coeur Publishes 2021 ESG Report

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today published its 2021 ESG Report (the “Report”), highlighting the Company’s progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance practices and responsible mining operations. The Report details the Company’s commitment to transparently disclosing its public targets, maintaining best-in-class corporate governance practices and having a positive environmental and social impact while generating long-term value for stockholders.

Report Highlights:

Health and safety – Coeur advanced its safety-first culture by launching its Critical Risk Management (“CRM”) program to all levels of the organization, helping the Company achieve a 12% decrease in the three-year trailing average in total reportable injury frequency rate. The CRM serves as a framework of tools and processes to help identify, reduce, control and eliminate high-risk exposures.

COVID-19 mitigation – The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recognized Coeur for its cross-functional, technology-based COVID-19 response plan by granting the Company the2021 Mine Safety and Health Technology Innovations Award.

Environmental stewardship – Coeur increased its Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) emissions target to a 35% reduction in net intensity by the end of 2024 compared to a 25% reduction in net intensity by the end of 2025 as published in Coeur’s 2020 Responsibility Report.

“ESG is core to our business and integrated into our operations, activities and strategic decision making,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strengthened GHG emissions net intensity reduction target is a meaningful step forward in our leadership position in terms of target-setting, disclosure and performance. We are committed to continuously enhancing the transparency and accountability of our ESG goals and evolving our practices to be an industry leader by safely and responsibly discovering and producing the raw materials vital for today’s modern society and generations to come.”

Elements of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting framework for the Metals and Mining Industry, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) are incorporated into the Report.

A copy of the Report and all ESG data tables can be found on the Responsibility section of the Company’s website: https://www.coeur.com/responsibility/responsibility-overview/.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding the Company’s ESG goals, efforts, achievements and strategies. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated ESG goals are not attained, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically-related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc and lead and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur’s production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays (including the impact of government shutdowns), ground conditions and, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages (involving the Company and its subsidiaries or third parties), the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, changes that could result from Coeur’s future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss of access or insolvency of any third-party refiner or smelter to which Coeur markets its production, the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts to the availability of our workforce, continued access to financing sources, government orders that may require temporary suspension of operations at one or more of our sites and effects on our suppliers or the refiners and smelters to whom the Company markets its production and on the communities where we operate, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur’s ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur’s most recent report on Form 10-K. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities. This does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Contacts

Investor Contact



Jeff Wilhoit, Director, Investor Relations



312-489-5800

Media Contact



Donna Sabido, Manager, Corporate Communications



847-962-7630