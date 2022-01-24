Coherus BioSciences to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5th, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the close of the United States financial markets on Thursday, May 5th, 2022. Starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

After releasing first quarter 2022 financial results, the Company will post them on the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information
When: Thursday, May 5th, 2022, starting at 5 p.m. ET
Dial-in: (844) 452-6826 (Toll-Free U.S. and Canada) or (765) 507-2587 (International)
Conference ID: 4142969

Webcast: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Coherus website for 30 days.

Coherus Contact Information:
McDavid Stilwell
Chief Financial Officer
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
[email protected]

