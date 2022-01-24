Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Company will discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information 

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q1 2022 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:
Alex Dasalla
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

