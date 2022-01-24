Galapagos announces appointment of Dr. Paul Stoffels as Chairman of the board

Mechelen, Belgium; 26 April 2022, 22.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announces that the proposed resolutions presented at the extraordinary and annual shareholders’ meetings were approved, including the implementation of a one-tier governance structure. Subsequently, the newly installed board appointed Dr. Paul Stoffels* as chairman of the board.

Galapagos held its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday 26 April 2022 at 13.00 CET and 14.00 CET, respectively.

The EGM approved, amongst other items, the amendment of the Company’s articles of association to implement a one-tier governance structure.

The AGM approved, amongst other items,

the appointment of Dr. Paul Stoffels* as director, and of Jérôme Contamine and Dr. Dan Baker as independent directors;

the 2021 financial statements; and

the remuneration report and amended remuneration policy.

Following the approved resolutions, the new board has appointed Dr. Paul Stoffels* as its chair. The board strongly believes that the combined chair/CEO role will allow Paul to fully leverage his leadership capabilities and to efficiently set and implement the Company’s direction and strategy, including for business development opportunities.

All documents related to the shareholders’ meetings can be consulted on the Galapagos website.

*Stoffels IMC BV, permanently represented by Mr. Paul Stoffels

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule medicines with novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises discovery through Phase 3 programs in inflammation, fibrosis, and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

