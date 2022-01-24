RZ358 Phase 2b (RIZE Study) Topline Data to be Unveiled at Pediatric Endocrine Society Annual Meeting on May 1, 2022

Rezolute to host conference call presentation and discussion of the data on Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies with the potential to disrupt current treatment paradigms for devastating metabolic diseases, today announced a late-breaking oral presentation of its Phase 2b RIZE Study Topline Data of RZ358 in congenital hyperinsulinism (HI) at the upcoming Pediatric Endocrine Society 2022 Annual Meeting on May 1, 2022.

On behalf of the Company and the study co-authors, Dr. Paul Thornton, a pediatric endocrinologist, and head of the hyperinsulinism center at Cook Children’s Hospital, is scheduled to present results from the Phase 2b, multicenter, global, repeat-dose study of RZ358 in patients with congenital HI. The RIZE study was designed to assess the safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and glycemic efficacy of RZ358 administered bi-monthly for 8 weeks in patients with congenital HI whose hypoglycemia was not adequately controlled on existing standard of care therapies.

Oral Presentation:

Presentation Title: RZ358 in Congenital Hyperinsulinism: Results from a Multi-Center, Global, Phase 2b Study (RIZE)

Presenter: Paul Thornton, M.D.

Session Date and Time: Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Session Title: Clinical – Endocrinology

Abstract #: 6071

On-Demand Presentation: Available starting on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Rezolute management will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Analysts and investors are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (855) 645-1306 from the U.S. and Canada or (442) 268-1087 internationally and using the conference ID 6063004. The live webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Rezolute’s website at ir.rezolutebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Rezolute’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute strives to disrupt current treatment paradigms by developing transformative therapies for devastating rare and chronic metabolic diseases. Its novel therapies hold the potential to both significantly improve outcomes and reduce the treatment burden for patients, the treating physician, and the healthcare system. Patient, clinician, and advocate voices are integrated in the Company’s drug development process, enabling Rezolute to boldly address a range of severe conditions. Rezolute is steadfast in its mission to create profound, positive, and lasting impact on patients’ lives. The Company’s lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in late-stage development for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Rezolute is also developing RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

