COMPASS Pathways partners with One Mind to fund Rising Star Awards for the next generation of mental health researchers

London, UK – 20 April 2022

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced it is partnering with One Mind, a leading mental health research non-profit based in California, to sponsor three “2022 One Mind – COMPASS Rising Stars Awards”.

The One Mind Rising Star Awards are given each year to promising early career investigators who are pursuing research with the potential to dramatically advance the understanding and treatment of mental illnesses, and to improve patient outcomes. A Request for Applications was issued by One Mind today and up to three winners will be selected by One Mind’s Scientific Advisory Board through a competitive process. The winners, to be announced in September 2022, will each receive a $300,000 research grant sponsored by COMPASS over three years. They will also be eligible to participate in select leadership development and entrepreneurship opportunities through the One Mind Rising Star Development Program offered by One Mind.

Brandon Staglin, President, One Mind, said, “Since 2005, One Mind has awarded 40 Rising Star Awards to some of the best and brightest early-career brain scientists. We want to catalyse innovation and encourage collaboration and data-sharing so that we can make an impact on some truly devastating illnesses. We are delighted to be working with COMPASS, whose mission and values, and single-minded focus on patient care, fit so well with everything we do at One Mind.”

This partnership with One Mind is aligned to COMPASS’s commitment to identify and support world class talent in neuroscience and mental health research. COMPASS is a founding supporter of the British Neuroscience Association’s inaugural Scholars programme which supports scientists from under-represented ethnic groups. COMPASS also funds several PhD students in neuroscience in leading institutions in the US and Europe.

Ekaterina Malievskaia MD, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, “Many of us at COMPASS know first-hand how difficult it can be to live with a mental health disorder. We have long admired the work that One Mind does in pushing the boundaries of brain health research and supporting high-risk innovation. We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to supporting the next generation of brain research scientists.”

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also running a phase II clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

About One Mind

One Mind is a leading mental health non-profit that heals lives through brain research, working from science to services to society. By bringing together the best minds in brain science and advocacy around our collective vision of “Accelerating Brain Health for All”, One Mind is advancing a three-pronged program strategy of accelerating discoveries, scaling implementation and transforming societal culture. Together, we are creating a world where all individuals facing brain health challenges can build healthy, productive lives. www.onemind.org

