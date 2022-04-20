Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q1 2022 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 20 April 2022

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday 27th of April 2022. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on Wednesday 27th of April at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The first quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code:           8168697
International dial-In:         +44 (0) 2071 928338
Norway, Oslo:                   +47 21563015
United States, New York:   +1 6467413167

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s56tfz7e

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
[email protected]

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a wellpositioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

