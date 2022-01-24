Complete Claim Investigations Faster with New Guidewire Marketplace App from Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations

SAN MATEO, Calif. & SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #AlliedUniversal—Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Allied Universal® Compliance and Investigations announced that Allied Universal’s new Ready for Guidewire add-on for Guidewire ClaimCenter is now available in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Insurance fraud results in monetary losses of billions of dollars every year, according to the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. To combat insurance fraud, Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations partners with insurers and third-party administrators to shorten the cycle time for claim investigations, enabling them to better serve customers and more quickly bring claims to closure. Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations’ PartnerLink app for ClaimCenter streamlines the investigation process, allowing claim handlers to easily generate referrals and access information and files within ClaimCenter.

Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations customizes services to meet insurer needs across P&C, automobile, workers’ compensation, and other coverage areas. The organization’s approximately 10,000 professionals adhere to strict information management and operation security protocols, procedures, and compliance standards. PartnerLink integrates encrypted information within ClaimCenter, enabling adjusters to securely assemble, analyze and act on investigation data to build claim information, create real-time dashboards, and view business intelligence, optimizing efficiency and saving time.

With the Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations app for claim investigations, claim handlers can:

Instantly auto-populate data within ClaimCenter and identify claims to fast-track;

Receive automated status updates and directly receive and review investigative reports; and

Access traditional field service files as well as video interviews.

“Our integration with Guidewire saves time and optimizes efficiency,” said Michael J. Malone, president, Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations. “In a secure environment, PartnerLink transforms investigations, providing access with a single click.”

“We congratulate Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations on the release of its PartnerLink app for investigative services for ClaimCenter,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “Fraud continues to be prevalent, and this empowers insurers to quickly and effectively manage investigations and resolve claims.”

About Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations

Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations is the global leader in insurance claims investigations. For 33 years, the Allied Universal name has been synonymous with the highest standards of integrity and service while offering fully integrated investigative solutions to the property and casualty markets. Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations provides unparalleled industry knowledge, superior data privacy, benchmarking, data mining and integrated technology backed by extensive global resources, expertise and proven return on investment. For more information, visit www.aus.com/cni.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through our vast global network of more than 800,000 employees, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues of $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today’s world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Contacts

Melissa Cobb



Senior Public Relations Manager



Guidewire Software, Inc.



+1.650.464.1177



[email protected]

Nancy Thompson



Vorticom Public Relations



212.532.2208



[email protected]