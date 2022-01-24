CDW Issues 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report at www.CDW.com/esg.

“At CDW, our purpose is to make technology work so people can do great things. It’s this spirit, and the commitment of our more than 13,900 talented coworkers, that drives our ability to make progress in every area of our work, including our ESG efforts,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. “I’m pleased to share our newly released 2021 ESG report that reflects and celebrates our unique culture and the critical role we play in supporting our customers, communities and all stakeholders. Since our inaugural report in 2019, we have made year-after-year progress in creating a positive and lasting impact for all our stakeholders and the world we share with them.”

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 13,900 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the company generated Net sales of approximately $21 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

