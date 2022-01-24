Janus Henderson Foundation Bolsters Education Initiatives With Over US$1.35 M of Grants Planned For 2022

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Janus Henderson Foundation, Janus Henderson Investors’ charitable giving arm, has established agreements to award more than US$1.35 million to charity partners around the globe in 2022, much of which is earmarked for financial literacy and other education initiatives.

About $800,000 of the grants will stay in the U.S., benefiting charities like Junior Achievement, Denver Kids, the Denver Scholarship Foundation, Region 9 of the National Head Start Association, Breakthrough at Kent Denver, Innovations for Learning and the Young Americans Center for Financial Education.

In the UK, about $550,000 will go to Junior Achievement, Greenhouse Sports, Debate Mate, Causeway Education, and the Just Finance Foundation. And in Australia, about $50,000 was awarded to Musicians Making a Difference.

While the Janus Henderson Foundation supports many charities in the regions it does business in, it generally focuses on education initiatives, with a history of giving that started in 1994. As an example of the work the foundation is supporting in Denver, where Janus Henderson’s U.S. headquarters is located, it issued a multi-year grant to Denver Kids and the Denver Scholarship Foundation to help the organizations collaborate on providing career and pre-collegiate mentoring and help students with scholarships as they transition to technical, community, and four-year colleges and universities.

President of the Janus Henderson Foundation, Tiphani Kruger, said, “It’s an exciting time of year for us because we get to establish grant partnerships that we feel will have a big impact on lives of young learners and other community members across the globe. Many of our long-time partners have already made meaningful, measurable strides toward improving education outcomes for students and enhancing financial literacy. We look forward to seeing all of the great progress that will be spurred by these new grants.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Denver Scholarship Foundation, Lorri Rabinowitz, said, “With the Janus Henderson Foundation’s generous support, Denver Scholarship Foundation (DSF) helps to make college possible by supporting Denver Public Schools students and families with tools, knowledge, and financial resources. DSF is incredibly appreciative of our ongoing partnership with the Janus Henderson Foundation, which helps provide services to and through college completion for over 10 DSF Scholars every year. These services, alongside the unwavering resiliency, tenacity, and determination of our students, are the keys to college, and life, success.”

Since its inception, the Janus Henderson Foundation has issued more than US$45 million in grants to non-profit organizations and since 2010 has matched more than $2,914 million in employee donations to more than 1635 charities.

