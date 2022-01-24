CompoSecure CEO Named Winner of Manufacturing Leadership Awards

Jon Wilk Recognized as a Digital Transformation Leader

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMPO #BusinessAwards—CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and a cryptocurrency storage and security solution provider, today announced that President and CEO Jon Wilk was named a winner of the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for his outstanding achievement in the Digital Transformation Leadership category. Winners will be celebrated at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022, in Marco Island, Florida.

“Our company was built and continues to be driven by our ability to innovate. We’ve led the creation and growth of the metal card form factor through our expertise in material science. We’ve been at the forefront of emerging payment technology, and now we are accelerating innovation in digital asset and authentication technology,” said Wilk. “It’s an honor to be recognized for the impact CompoSecure is having within the industry and I share this award with all of our employees.”

As a 20-year veteran in the banking and payments industry, Wilk helped transform CompoSecure into a leader within the fintech industry by accelerating adoption of its contactless metal payment cards. In 2021, CompoSecure introduced Arculus, the next generation of cryptocurrency cold storage and security solutions for digital assets.

Winners of the Manufacturing Leadership awards are among the industry’s most forward-thinking leaders who are essential to ushering in manufacturing’s digital era and serve as role models for their peers. Leaders in digital transformation demonstrate excellence in their commitment to digital technology and drive transformational changes within their companies. Details about the awards are available at https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/.

About CompoSecure and Arculus

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and a provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. ArculusTM was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to store, buy, swap, send and receive cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the ArculusTM solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit www.GetArculus.com.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing through digital transformation. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. The highest-scoring High Achiever in each project category, 2022 Manufacturers of the Year, and 2022 Manufacturing Leader of the Year will be unveiled at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022.

For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, please go to https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Council

Founded in 2008 and now a division of the National Association of Manufacturers, the Manufacturing Leadership Council’s mission is to help manufacturing companies transition to the digital model of manufacturing by focusing on the technological, organizational, and leadership dimensions of change. With more than 3,300 senior-level members from many of the world’s leading manufacturing companies, the MLC focuses on the intersection of advanced digital technologies, growth and improvement opportunities in operations, and changes to leadership and organizational structures as manufacturing enterprises pursue their journey to Manufacturing 4.0.

www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com

Contacts

Samantha Short



[email protected]

310.824.9000