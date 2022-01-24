Secfi Offers Startups a New Employee Benefit: Equity Education

Secfi expands its equity planning suite to include recruitment tools and company-wide education for growing startups

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Secfi, the leading equity planning provider helping startup employees navigate important financial decisions around their stock options, announces a new employee benefits program to help startup employees understand and maximize the value of their equity.

Since being founded in 2017, Secfi has provided equity planning to more than 23,000 startup employees representing $25B in equity and has extended more than $500M to help employees own their stock options. Secfi is now expanding its leading equity planning suite to provide startups with recruiting tools and equity education programs to benefit their whole company.

“This natural evolution of Secfi’s business advances our goal of being the startup community’s leading equity advocate. Our program was developed after close collaboration with founding teams at high-growth startups who are faced with mounting questions from their employees on how to value and own their stock options, along with a desire to include equity planning to their financial wellness benefits packages,” says Frederik Mijnhardt, CEO of Secfi.

“Founding teams recognize that offering equity is table stakes. The next step is to provide the resources and education so their employees can get the most out of their compensation packages. They want to do right by their team but don’t have the expertise and resources to tackle stock option planning. That’s where we come in. We’re a startup built by startup employees to help startup employees. We live and breathe equity. And that’s exactly what employees are asking for,” notes Mow Kofol, Head of Business Development for Secfi.

Secfi for Startups provides the following benefits to startups:

Differentiated financial wellness benefits: For startup employees, owning shares in their company could be a life-changing investment decision that requires personalized planning. Yet companies don’t have the in-house expertise and capabilities to guide employees with this important financial decision.

Recruiting talent: 3 in 4 startup employees state that equity is an important reason for joining their company, and 90% say understanding their equity is important. People teams lean on the expertise of Secfi to help new joiners understand the value of equity as part of their compensation.

Engaging the team: Equity helps align incentives, especially as startups scale up. 91% of startup employees feel more valued when they understand their equity.

“Competing for talent is a real challenge, especially now. Offering equity education as a resource for our employees has made it easier for our recruiters, and helps our employees feel more valued,” says Matthew Sullivan, VP of Finance at Unit.

About Secfi

Secfi is trusted by thousands of startup employees for equity planning and financing. We’re the first to provide a proprietary suite of equity planning tools, 1:1 guidance with licensed equity strategists, and a set of financing products that enable employees to own a stake in the company they helped build. We also provide company-wide education for startups at all stages to help their team make the best decision for their own situation. Currently, we have worked with employees from more than 80% of all U.S. unicorns. For more information, please visit www.secfi.com.

