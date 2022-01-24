Alight to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT) (“Alight” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced it will release first quarter 2022 earnings results before the market open on Monday, May 9, 2022. Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 8:30 am ET on Monday, May 9, 2022. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at investor.alight.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Monday, May 23, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13729178.

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s more than 16,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100.

