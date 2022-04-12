CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Palladius Capital Management Hires Nicholas Maupin as Director, Investments

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the photo with the accompanying corrected photo.





PALLADIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HIRES NICHOLAS MAUPIN AS DIRECTOR, INVESTMENTS

Palladius Capital Management (“Palladius”), a vertically-integrated real estate investment manager focused on pursuing multifamily, student housing, hospitality and select thematic investment strategies, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Maupin as Director, Investments reporting to CEO Nitin Chexal. In his new role, Maupin, based out of Palladius’ Austin-TX headquarters, is responsible for real estate investment origination, underwriting, and management across the firm’s portfolio.

Maupin joins Palladius from Freddie Mac-Multifamily where, most recently serving as a Production Manager, he oversaw a 14-member team with over $16 billion in permanent financing volume throughout the United States. During Maupin’s seven years with Freddie Mac-Multifamily he personally underwrote and structured a pipeline of over 500 loans, specializing in structured pools, lease-up, value-add, built-for-rent, student housing, and conventional multifamily transactions. Maupin also served on a DE&I advisory board focused on tenant advancement, diverse borrower, diverse workforce, and social impact initiatives. Maupin received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he doubled majored in Finance and Real Estate.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Nick to Palladius and are confident his deep knowledge of multifamily finance and wealth of industry relationships across the country will help our team to drive value for our investors and propel the growth of our platform,” commented Chexal.

Palladius Capital Management launched in July 2021 and raised $15 million in a Series A round to capitalize its management entity, subsequently securing a sizeable equity subscription line to fund its rapid growth. The firm’s portfolio includes approximately $500 million of assets across the country. Palladius pursues multifamily, student housing, hospitality and select thematic investment strategies.

About Palladius Capital Management

Palladius is a tactically contrarian real estate investment manager that leverages institutional best practices, technology and operational expertise to drive value creation for institutional and individual investors. Led by a team of commercial real estate, finance and technology veterans, Palladius pursues value-add and core-plus strategies targeting multifamily, student housing, hospitality and other thematic investment strategies through its affiliates. Based in Austin, TX, Palladius manages and operates approximately $500 million of real estate across the U.S. and is focused on building a highly progressive platform that promotes diversity and inclusion. To learn more, visit www.palladius.com.

