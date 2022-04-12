OneDigital Hires Marcia Calleja-Matsko as Chief Information Officer

Calleja-Matsko joins OneDigital’s executive team to grow the IT organization and support product development

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneDigital, a leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm, today announced the company has hired Marcia Calleja-Matsko as Chief Information Officer. Calleja-Matsko steps into her role as OneDigital continues to scale its teams, products and IT infrastructure.





In this role, Calleja-Matsko will focus on the continued evolution of the firm’s industry-leading technology platform to help the business achieve its strategic business objectives at pace and scale. By partnering with the product and operations teams, she will ensure that the internal IT organization is positioned as a strategic influencer within the business amid rapid expansion.

“We’re excited to have Marcia join the executive leadership team as a strategic partner to all our business units as we continue to evolve our platform and processes to meet the needs of our rapidly growing business and customer base,” said Adam Bruckman, Chief Executive Officer of OneDigital. “Her extensive industry knowledge is a major asset as OneDigital continues to drive innovation within the insurance, financial services and HR consulting space.”

Calleja-Matsko is a seasoned IT executive with over 30 years of global IT experience and has a background in building strong business relationships and executing complex technology and process solutions. Most recently, she was CIO and VP at Avanos Medical, where she was responsible for all IT functions worldwide, including strategic planning and execution of their global technology services. Prior to her time at Avanos, Calleja-Matsko served as the Global Director for IT Data Center Demand and Business Management for SITA. In addition to her role at OneDigital, Calleja-Matsko is passionate about preparing young women and single mothers for STEM careers, and she serves on the board and as a mentor at Women in Technology (WIT). She also holds a Vice Chair position at GeorgiaCIO.

“I’ve been impressed by OneDigital’s ability to scale and leverage technology to expand their business across several verticals,” said Marcia Calleja-Matsko, CIO at OneDigital. “I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots in the benefits world while working to further expand the scale and reach of our IT team within OneDigital’s people-first culture. The IT organization is poised to deliver the technology tools and solutions to elevate our customer focused mission even further.”

Calleja-Matsko’s appointment is the latest in a series of executive appointments highlighting OneDigital’s rapid expansion and industry-leading position in the marketplace. This latest hire indicates a substantial investment in OneDigital’s technology team and digital transformation efforts.

