CoStar Group Acquires Business Immo, a Leading Commercial Real Estate News Service in France

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, announced today the acquisition of France’s premier commercial real estate news service, Business Immo.

Business Immo was founded in 2004 and has grown rapidly as an online property news source with national coverage of the French commercial real estate market. Today, Business Immo is widely recognized as a leading digital commercial real estate news provider in France, attracting over 300,000 unique visitors each month, including brokers, investors, developers, and lenders. Business Immo is known for its impactful online news and print magazines and has extended its product portfolio to include training, education and industry conferences. The publication boasts over 2,000 subscribing companies and 100,000 followers on social media.

The acquisition of Business Immo is an important addition to CoStar Group’s growing global news team, which offers daily coverage across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and through Hotel News Now, CoStar’s international hospitality industry news service. With over 235,000 subscribers and 19,000 articles published in 2021, CoStar news is one of the largest national and international real estate news networks in the world. CoStar journalists recently received eight awards, including three gold medals, from the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the largest real estate journalism organization in the United States.

“The acquisition of Business Immo adds yet another high-quality asset to our expanding international presence,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “We are actively building out our news, information and marketplaces in Europe and France is one of the most important real estate markets in the world with an estimated €40 billion in annual investment transaction value. There is a close intersection of commercial real estate news and information and this connection is very important for CoStar Group, as the value of our news brings people to the platform. Business Immo delivers outstanding independent news services and has an excellent reputation among brokers, owners, lenders and other real estate market participants. We are looking forward to welcoming the Business Immo team to CoStar Group, including its highly-respected leadership team who will continue to run the business.”

“By joining CoStar Group, Business Immo commences a new stage in its development,” said Sandra Roumi, Président Déléguée of Business Immo. “Our strategy based on news, events and commercial real estate training is a perfect fit with CoStar Group, and together we will pursue growth in our activities with a focus on best-in-class information technology.”

To learn more about Business Immo, please visit BusinessImmo.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding CoStar Group's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including the risk that Business Immo is unable to maintain or strengthen its market position in France; the risk that the businesses of Business Immo and CoStar Group may not be combined successfully or in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the risk that the combination and integration of Business Immo will disrupt CoStar Group's operations or result in the loss of customers or key employees; the risk that the Business Immo acquisition does not produce the expected benefits or results for CoStar or Business Immo or their customers, including expanded coverage and reach of their news services and growth in activities.

