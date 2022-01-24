JK Moving Releases 10 Tips to Protect Consumers From Scams

Complaints about Online Fraud & Hostage Hauls Rising

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consumerprotection–Continued record homes sales coupled with the high season for moving means more people are preparing to move. This high demand means more people are at risk of getting scammed by rogue movers or other deceptive brokers. In fact, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) received over 7,000 complaints about moving scams in 2021, which is up significantly since the start of the pandemic. To help avoid scammers, JK Moving Services, the nation’s largest independently owned moving and storage company, has developed a list of tips to help ensure a smoother move.

“It’s frustrating to hear the stories about consumers getting scammed out of money or their furniture being held hostage by unscrupulous ‘brokers’ and movers,” explained David Cox, Executive Vice President, JK Moving Residential Services. “There are many excellent, professional moving companies, and it’s important for consumers to do their homework before agreeing to hire a mover. Moving is stressful enough without getting duped.”

Top 10 Tips for Avoiding Moving Scams

Be wary of internet “brokers”



The web is full of brokers who promise best prices. However, they are not movers and do not have staff, trucks, facilities, or systems. This often leads to frustrating move experiences for customers and could mean lost money and stolen or destroyed property. Get estimates…early



Start early and get three estimates. Some movers like JK Moving have AI technology that enables very accurate real-time, virtual surveys of goods. AI-driven tools recognize rooms, furniture, and appliances as well as their cube and weights, ensuring more accurate estimates. If a mover doesn’t have a virtual option, then request an in-home estimate from a trained moved consultant. Understand estimate differences



Be aware of the conditions and risks of different types of estimates: A binding estimate obligates you to pay the price quoted.

A non-binding estimate bills you for the final weight of your shipped goods.

A not-to-exceed estimate lets you pay the estimated price or the actual cost, whichever is lower and must be provided by the carrier in writing. Validate your mover



Check to make sure the mover is a Certified ProMover. Are they registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration with a valid U.S. DOT number? Some companies will use variations of a well-known mover’s brand name for their name, so make sure you are working with the correct moving company. Get referrals



Ask for recommendations on referrals from friends, family, neighbors, colleagues, and real estate agents for suggestions. Use their feedback to begin the process. Ask questions



Don’t hesitate to ask lots of questions about the entire move process including the finer points of the estimate and pricing, the delivery window, and the training the movers receive. Consider it a warning sign if a mover does not want to answer or deflects questions. Be cautious of the low price.



If a price from one mover is significantly lower than all other estimates, re-check the estimate to verify what is and is not included. Remember, you get what you pay for. Take a tour



If the mover doesn’t have a facility, then avoid doing business with them. If they do, then take a tour. Tours give insights into the company’s professionalism and confirm their legitimacy. Take note of how many trucks do they have, how well maintained their storage facility is, and their willingness to provide a tour Know your rights.



Federal law requires movers to give you a copy of “Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move” prior to an interstate move, which is published by FMCSA. The agency’s regulations help protect consumers who are making an interstate move. Report scammers.



Help protect yourself and others by reporting bad actors. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has an online site to report fraud.

