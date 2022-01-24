Covetrus Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Covetrus® (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today that it will release first quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Following the release, the Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET, during which Ben Wolin, president and chief executive officer, and Matthew Foulston, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the results.

To access the live webcast of the conference call and the corresponding slide presentation, individuals can register at our Investor Relations site: https://ir.covetrus.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived edition of the conference call will be posted at this link later that same day and will be available for one year.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-789-2492 for U.S./Canada participants, or 409-937-8901 for international participants, and referencing confirmation code 3277346.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks through May 19, 2022 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406. The confirmation code is 3277346.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/.

