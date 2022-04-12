Coya Therapeutics to Participate in B. Riley Securities’ 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference

● Fireside Chat with B. Riley Research Scheduled for Thursday, April 28th, at 10:00 AM ET

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (“Coya”), a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class approaches utilizing autologous regulatory T cells (Treg) and Treg-derived exosome therapeutics for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in the annual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference hosted by B. Riley Securities, a leading full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, on April 27-28th 2022 which will be presented virtually.

Coya’s President and Chief Medical Officer, Adrian Hepner, M.D., Ph.D., is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, April 28th, at 10:00 AM ET, to discuss the ongoing clinical and regulatory advancement of Coya’s expanding pipeline.

“We are incredibly excited to be participating at this year’s B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference to expand on Coya’s development of proprietary cellular-based and non-cellular based therapies to restore the immunomodulatory suppressive function of regulatory T cells in neurological and autoimmune conditions of high unmet medical need,” said Adrian Hepner, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Coya Therapeutics.

This conference will be held virtually. A live webcast will be accessible on April 28, 2022, at 10 AM ET at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2875/45367.

About B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference

The Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference will be hosted by B. Riley Securities’ equity research team featuring fireside chats, presentations, and select 1×1 discussions, hitting on key topics across neurodegeneration, neuropsychiatry, and mental health disease areas, with both public and private healthcare companies. The conference will also feature KOL panel discussions with academic and industry R&D leaders pioneering translational research across a number of age-related, psychiatric-related, and congenital brain health disorders.

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities provides a full suite of investment banking, corporate finance, advisory, research, and sales and trading services. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. B. Riley is nationally recognized and highly ranked for its proprietary small-cap equity research. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics™ is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing three therapeutic platforms to enhance regulatory T cell function to ameliorate diseases driven by systemic and neuro-inflammation: Autologous Treg cell therapeutics, Allogeneic Treg exosome modalities, and biologic combinations. The Treg cell therapy is the most clinically advanced in its class, overcoming numerous manufacturing and logistical issues of prior generation approaches resulting in the conversion of millions of dysfunctional Tregs into billions of “Super Tregs” with superior immunosuppressive functionality. The Treg-derived exosome products are allogeneic, off-the-shelf highly potent immunomodulatory assets being developed to address significant unmet medical needs of patients with ALS, Frontotemporal Dementia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com.

