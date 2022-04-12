Northern Trust Appoints Senior Managing Director to New York Wealth Management Team

Anne Fitzpatrick Donahue assumes role in Greater New York

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Trust has appointed Anne Fitzpatrick Donahue as Senior Managing Director in the New York and Connecticut office. Donahue will be responsible for leading one of Northern Trust’s two Greater New York teams in the delivery of holistic advice and outstanding client service, while seeking to accelerate the growth of the firm’s wealth management business in the Greater New York Region.





“Anne is a highly skilled leader with a proven track record of managing diverse teams of experts, attracting talent and exceeding business goals,” said John Hoffman, President of Wealth Management, Northeast Region. “Anne has extensive wealth management experience, and we look forward to the perspective, energy and expertise she will bring to our clients, prospects and partners.”

Donahue has held several leadership positions in wealth management over the last 30 years. In her most recent position, Donahue served as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of People’s United Bank in New York. Prior to that, Donahue was Senior Vice President and Market Leader for U.S. Bank, where she launched the introduction of U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management in the Tri-State Area. Additionally, Donahue held various positions of increasing responsibility with The BNY Mellon Corporation, Citibank, N.A. and Chase Manhattan Bank, N.A.

Donahue is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and received an MBA in International Finance and Economics from New York University and a BA in Economics and French from Providence College. She is an active member of the Greater New York community, serving on the Board of Trustees for The Heisman® Trophy Trust, as a Vice President of Quaker Hill Country Club in Pawling, NY, and as an investment committee member of The Apostles of the Sacred Heart in Hamden, CT. She was formerly an advisory board member for Sacred Heart Academy and is an active volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $416.1 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

