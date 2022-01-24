Cross River Partners with Revolut to Deliver More Affordable Access to Credit

Cross River’s one-stop-shop technology opens up the first personal loans for U.S. Revolut consumers, with more offerings slated to launch in the coming months

FORT LEE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross River Bank (Cross River), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Revolut, a global financial superapp with over 18 million customers worldwide, to build and scale Revolut’s business in the U.S. leveraging Cross River’s technology and regulatory infrastructure.

The partnership will open up the first U.S.-based consumer personal loans for Revolut customers thanks to Cross River’s technology infrastructure, with additional credit offerings slated to launch in the coming months. Cross River’s platform, technology and regulatory expertise will further expand access to financial services to customers across the country and enable Revolut to scale and expand across business verticals including credit.

As a result, Revolut customers will easily be able to take out a loan without worrying about late fees, origination fees and prepayment penalties. Customers can check their rates through the credit tab in their Revolut app without impacting their credit score. They can then seamlessly request the loan amount and term they need to accomplish their goals directly in the app.

“At Cross River, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to provide access to credit,” said Adam Goller, EVP, Head of Fintech Banking at Cross River. “Our partnership with Revolut is instrumental in facilitating responsible financial solutions to consumers, and we’re excited to be powering Revolut’s U.S. expansion.”

“At Revolut, we’re building the world’s first global financial superapp so the move into credit and personal loans is a natural next step. Revolut has developed technology to provide loans instantly to approved customers, with no origination fees – so customers can get the credit they need, when they need it,” said Tarun Bhushan, Revolut U.S. Head of Lending. “We’re thrilled to partner with Cross River to offer U.S. consumers an even more diverse range of financial services with the launch of our intuitive and hassle-free personal loan product.”

Revolut offers near-instant, same-day loan funding so once the loan is approved, it can land in the user’s Revolut wallet account in minutes. Customers can also set up automatic loan payments with the AutoPay feature to ensure they never miss a repayment. Revolut is notifying customers via email if they have been pre-selected for a personal loan. Although only currently available for Revolut’s U.S. customers, all U.S. consumers will be able to apply for a Revolut loan in the coming months.

Looking ahead, Revolut will further bolster its global financial superapp in the U.S. with additional credit offerings. From everyday spending to future savings and investments, Revolut offers ways to improve economic health and provides more control for consumers to connect seamlessly around the world. As fintech continues to play an important part in the financial industry, Cross River is an innovator in powering secure financial and technological solutions for partners to conveniently provide more affordable access to credit and for consumers to beneficially manage their funds.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, lending and crypto solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com

About Revolut

Revolut is building the world’s first truly global financial superapp to help people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 18 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut’s innovative products to make more than 150 million transactions a month. Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world. www.revolut.com

