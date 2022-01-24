Pantheon Expands Board of Directors with Former Avalara CFO Bill Ingram

New Board member brings extensive financial leadership, strategy and technology industry expertise to company’s WebOps market opportunity

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pantheon, the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers and marketers, today announced the appointment of Bill Ingram, former Avalara chief financial officer, to the company’s board of directors. Ingram is the ideal champion for Pantheon’s value proposition, and his extensive financial leadership and deep SaaS industry expertise will contribute to capitalizing on the global WebOps market opportunity.

“The world of WebOps is just beginning, and Pantheon is the leading player in the category. With its platform, the company is in a really exciting position to help marketers and business leaders infuse new levels of collaboration, productivity, and agility into their organizations, while maximizing the value and impact of their websites,” said Ingram. “I am eager to work with the Pantheon Board of Directors and its leadership team to push the company’s strategy forward in an era of significant growth and opportunity.”

According to a recent IDC survey, 88% of CEOs plan to sustain or increase their technology spending in 2022. These investment plans have grown alongside skyrocketing expectations for digital experiences to drive revenue and return on investment. Pantheon continues to respond to these market conditions by strengthening its leadership team, rapidly scaling its workforce and innovating its product following the company’s $100 million Series E funding round and valuation exceeding $1 billion. Adding Ingram to the board of directors is another step toward driving market leadership.

“Bill Ingram knows, firsthand, what it takes to successfully grow and scale technology companies in the U.S. and globally,” said Zack Rosen, Pantheon co-founder and CEO. “His strategic finance and capital markets experience are invaluable additions to our board.”

Ingram spent more than 25 years ushering technology companies through various stages of growth, global expansion and readiness for business-changing events. During his tenure at Avalara, a cloud-based SaaS company that provides tax compliance solutions to customers worldwide, Ingram built a financial team prepared to manage a public company and successfully led the organization through its IPO.

He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief of Strategy for Leap Wireless, a Cricket Wireless company (now a division of AT&T), as it grew to be the fifth-largest facilities-based wireless service provider in the U.S. at the time of its acquisition by AT&T. Now, he is a sought-after financial strategist who holds board seats with Avalara (AVLR), CCC Information Services (CCCS) and Paymentus (PAY).

Ingram earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

