IHG® Hotels & Resorts Taps Medallia Zingle to Create Exceptional Guest Experiences In The Moment

Partnership Expands Relationship with Medallia and Empowers Nearly 6,000 Properties Across 100 Countries to Drive Guest Engagement With Two-Way Messaging

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that IHG® Hotels & Resorts has selected the leading intelligent messaging platform, Medallia Zingle, as a preferred vendor for all brands and service levels across its portfolio of nearly 6,000 hotels in over 100 countries around the world to enhance the overall guest and employee experience.

Medallia has been helping power IHG’s HeartBeat guest survey program since 2014. By integrating solicited feedback with social data to create a closed-loop reporting system, Medallia Experience Cloud empowers IHG’s busy hotel teams to assess, analyze, and quickly act on areas of opportunity.

Now with Medallia Zingle, IHG’s global guests can engage in real time with on-property teams, in their preferred language and method of communication, including SMS text, in-app, web chat or social messaging apps such as WhatsApp. Medallia Zingle will also facilitate IHG’s on-site property teams’ ability to proactively engage with guests during their stay, respond to requests more efficiently and create meaningful connections — enhancing overall guest experience and brand satisfaction.

“IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to identify opportunities for our hotels around the world to offer unparalleled service to our guests,” said Andy Todd, Global Head of Digital Customer Experience at IHG Hotels & Resorts. ”Medallia Zingle helps connect our hotel colleagues to guests in new ways. We are excited to partner with the Zingle team as an IHG preferred vendor for digital messaging.”

As organizations across the hospitality industry are dealing with labor challenges and rapidly changing guests’ needs and expectations, Medallia Zingle’s AI-powered technology will help reduce strain on teams by allowing them to seamlessly scale real-time guest communication, provide quicker and more efficient service, and drive additional revenue opportunities.

“IHG has a long history of putting their guests at the center of everything they do and this partnership is a shining example of that commitment,” said Ford Blakely, Founder, SVP & GM of Medallia Zingle. “We’re thrilled to provide them a platform with an unparalleled combination of actionable insights, powerful service-recovery opportunities and the ability to build deeper connections between their properties and guests around the globe.”

Medallia Zingle is the intelligent guest-messaging platform that has helped raise NPS scores and RevPAR for numerous hospitality groups around the world. For more information on how Zingle helps the hospitality industry serve guests faster and with a personal touch, visit: https://www.zingle.com/hospitality-text-messaging/.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2022 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Medallia PR Contact:

Jenny Zehentner



[email protected]