Snap-on Incorporated to Webcast 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

KENOSHA, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) announced today that it will webcast its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders live on Thursday, April 28, 2022, beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. Central.

To attend this event, visit https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and click on the link to the webcast. The archived presentation will also be available on the Snap-on website, www.snapon.com, for at least ninety days.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company’s franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $4.25 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For additional information on Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com.

