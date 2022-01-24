Texas State University Joins Growing Rank of Texas Institutions to Select YuJa for Video Content Management System and Lecture Capture Needs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Texas State University has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to replace Ensemble Video for lecture capture and media management. Ensemble Video was acquired and announced that it would no longer offer video content management services (VCMS). YuJa was selected for its robust feature set that enables recording, editing, captioning, streaming, and storage.

YuJa also integrates with Texas State University’s learning management system, Canvas, providing features like in-video quizzes, video assignments, video embedding, analytics and more.

“Texas State University will benefit from custom workflows that streamline instruction and will make for a seamless transition,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to get the platform deployed so instructors and faculty can continue their work, whether it’s teaching or research, without disruption.”

YuJa’s experienced integration specialists will help migrate existing media content into the Video Platform, as well as redirect links, and work to retain video content embedded in the LMS.

“We are excited to bring YuJa and its robust feature set to the Texas State community. YuJa offers a variety of enhanced features, including unlimited video storage, built-in video editing tools, variable playback speeds, auto-transcription, and more,” the college said in its blog and on its IT services page.

YuJa has a strong presence in Texas, including at Dallas College, University of Texas at El Paso, University of St. Thomas, Lamar University, McLennan Community College, San Jacinto College, Texas Wesleyan University, Clarendon College, and others.

ABOUT TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY

Texas State University is a public, student-centered, Emerging Research University located halfway between the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas. It ranks as the largest public university in the Texas State University System and one of the 50 largest in the country. Texas State’s more than 38,000 students can choose from 96 bachelor’s, 87 master’s, and 12 doctoral degree programs offered through nine colleges.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

