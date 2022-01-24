BEN Group’s TubeBuddy Names Jon Youshaei as Head Creator Advisor

Seasoned YouTube and Instagram Product Marketing Expert and Content Creator to Serve as Company’s Leading Liaison for Creators

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising—BEN Group, the leading global creator economy AI company, today announced that Jon Youshaei, an acclaimed product marketing expert and content creator, joined as its first Head Creator Advisor for TubeBuddy, BEN Group’s creator and content optimization arm. In this role, Youshaei will represent the voice of creators and advise both BEN and TubeBuddy on continuing to build exceptional products and services for its base of over 10M creators. Youshaei will also create content in partnership with TubeBuddy to share best-in-class insights, educational product content, and how to best leverage TubeBuddy’s suite of tools, helping even more creators turn their passions into professions.

Named one of the creator economy’s leading voices for “cracking the code to going viral” by Inc. Magazine, Youshaei is a trusted and respected leader in the social media industry. During his five years at YouTube, Youshaei served as the Head of Creator Product Marketing, playing a key role in launching products that helped the platform’s creators grow their audiences and revenue. Over the past three years, Youshaei also worked at Instagram to help build their creator team and empower a new generation of creators on the platform.

As Head Creator Advisor for TubeBuddy, Youshaei will trailblaze as one of the first to hold this role for the company and the industry at large. As the use of AI technology to empower both creators and audiences grows within the creator economy, expert voices will be even more important to guide veteran and novice creators alike. In this position, Youshaei will advise BEN Group and serve as a connector between creators and the technology that can help them grow their platforms.

“At BEN Group, our mission is to be the architect of the creator economy — empowering creators of all kinds to create art and content in partnership with AI technology,” said Ricky Ray Butler, CEO of BEN Group. “As a pioneer in the industry, Jon has worked at the intersection of the creator economy and Silicon Valley for nearly a decade. He’ll support our goal by bringing his unique perspective on creators and platforms to this first-of-its-kind role. He has a wealth of knowledge to advise us on new opportunities for content creators, and we’re thrilled to help foster his leadership in the industry.”

“For the past eight years, I’ve learned so much about the industry by being on the inside at YouTube and Instagram, working with creators, and becoming one myself,” Youshaei said. “I’m excited to work with BEN Group and TubeBuddy, and look forward to empowering even more creators with valuable insights and tools to build a career through their creativity.”

