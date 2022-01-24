LOGIX Fiber Networks Offers Data Center Request for Proposal (RFP) Template

The Free Tool is a Key Resource for Firms Selecting Colocation Providers

Data centers continue to emerge as key components of the infrastructure connecting businesses, employees, applications, and communities. The LOGIX Fiber Network data center RFP template, available for download here, is a complimentary resource for firms evaluating third party data center options and it will help them identify and prioritize colocation requirements for third party operators in Texas. The RFP template uses the collective experience of industry experts and can be customized around a company’s specific critical requirements.

“Our increasingly digitally oriented work and social lives have led to a boom in data centers, with companies demanding high quality space and redundant systems for their IT infrastructure,” said Scott Brueggeman, chief sales and marketing officer of LOGIX Fiber Networks. “Every business has unique needs and LOGIX’s data center RFP template helps businesses ensure those needs are accurately expressed and communicated during the data center selection process. The end result is improved effectiveness and lower costs for customers.”

The LOGIX built-for-business fiber network offers robust connectivity between more than nearly 100 third-party data centers, as well as connecting to enterprise buildings across the major Texas metropolitan areas. LOGIX also operates several data centers in Texas to provide customers with production and disaster recovery colocation options.

Other LOGIX offerings include Business Internet and Ethernet, Business Voice and Voice Cloud, Business Wavelength, SD-WAN Secure and Wholesale Solutions.

Fortune 500 companies and smaller high-growth firms select LOGIX due to its responsive sales team, extensive fiber network, superior customer service, and more than 35 years of operating experience.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers and connecting nearly 100 data centers across Texas.

With a 35-year history and known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. For more information call 281-336-9006 or visit logix.com.

