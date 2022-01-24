Verint Announces Engage Customer Engagement Conference Lineup for 2022 Featuring Culinary Innovator José Andrés as Keynote Speaker

Leading Brands to Speak on Cultivating Enduring Customer Relationships

Prominent Industry Analysts and Verint Executives Headline Three-Day Premier Customer Engagement Industry Event

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BetterTogether—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced the lineup for its annual customer engagement conference, Verint Engage® held June 13-16, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

During the three-day, live premier event participants can attend more than 70 sessions, where leading industry analysts, representatives from major brands, partners and Verint solution experts will present in-depth content, share insights and highlight best practices in customer engagement.

The year’s conference features José Andrés as the keynote speaker. Named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” in both 2012 and 2018 and the recipient of the 2015 National Humanities Medal, Andrés is an internationally recognized culinary innovator, author, educator, humanitarian, and chef/owner of ThinkFoodGroup. Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organization, devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

“This year’s conference theme, ‘Better Together,’ is about cultivating enduring relationships in the wake of unprecedented disruption,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “José Andrés’ extraordinary story is a great way to remind us of the power of our humanity and the work at hand to create inspired and empathetic connections in challenging times.”

Throughout the conference, prominent industry analysts and consultants will share their insights, expertise, best practices and more. R “Ray” Wang, founder, chairman and principal analyst of Constellation Research Inc., will headline the Executive Summit while Paul Greenberg, founder and managing principal of The 56 Group, LLC, and Brent Leary, co-founder and partner of CRM Essentials LLC, will broadcast their popular live streamed show, CRM Playaz, from the event. Additional analyst speakers include:

– Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting LLC



– Robin Gareiss, CEO and principal analyst, Metrigy



– Kate Leggett, vice president, principal analyst, Forrester Research



– Matt Ball, principal analyst, Forrester Research



– Keith Dawson, vice president and research director, Ventana Research



– Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics



– Dan Miller, lead analyst and founder, Opus Research

Engage attendees will hear from Verint customers who are leaders in customer engagement. These customers will share how they are using Verint solutions to create differentiated experiences, and effectively navigate the disruption and constant change enterprises are facing. The conference will feature educational sessions led by major brands including City of Rochester, DenizBank, General Dynamics Information Technology, Highmark Health, Instacart, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Newsela, Patterson Companies, Shoe Carnival, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Virginia Lottery in the following tracks:

Improving Workforce Engagement



See how iconic brands are creating enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise.

Driving Digital First Engagement



Be ready to meet customers wherever they are with a connected experience across the channels they choose.

Elevating Experience Management



Gain greater insights from customer and employee feedback, from anywhere, in one unified view.

Delivering Value with AI and Analytics



Use leading-edge AI to deliver high-impact solutions across applications within the Verint Cloud Platform.

Harnessing the Power of Data



Reveal the most valuable data insights and improve customer engagement – across every channel.

Extending Benefits of the Verint Platform



Learn how to maximize the open, reliable, and secure native cloud architecture of Verint applications across all touchpoints with customers.

Visit Engage 2022 for program updates and to register for the event.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

