Shopify to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results May 5, 2022

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2022) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, plans to announce financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before markets open on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Shopify’s management team will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify’s website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Tupperware, FTD, Netflix, FIGS, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:
Katie Keita
Senior Director, Investor Relations
613-241-2828 (ext. 1024)
[email protected]

MEDIA:
Rebecca Feigelsohn
Senior Communications Lead
416-238-6705 (ext. 302)
[email protected]

SOURCE: Shopify

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120295

