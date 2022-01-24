Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 6, 2022) – Top crypto exchange LBank and ETHDubai merge for an exclusive event at the LBank Labs. The event was a get-together of some prominent speakers developing and building on the Ethereum ecosystem.





Figure 1: Crypto Exchange LBank and ETHDubai Partner for an Exclusive Meet-up

Venture capitalists, founders, and eminent crypto investors graced the event to meet and connect. While the event was insightful, it was also a moment of unwinding for the attendees after weeks of back-to-back cryptocurrency and blockchain summits in Dubai.

The host, Patrick Aljord, opened the floor for the speaker Ryan Coordinator, the Head of Operations at Developer DAO, to speak on “Onboarding New People to Web3 and Building Public Goods.”

Ryan says that Developer DAO’s mission is to onboard more web3 builders by educating and supporting them. He also stated that it aims to foster and build Web3 tools and public goods, bringing transparency, diversity, and inclusion through its open-source and self-governed mechanism.

The second speaker, Anton Permenev, Co-Founder of ChainSecurity, touched on “Network Bridge Security.” He mentioned that he and his team are building trust within the blockchain ecosystem to allow the emerging technology to reach its potential among established organizations, governments, and blockchain companies.

LBank is at the center point of the widespread adoption and support of projects in this evolution of Web3, a blockchain-based technology integrating concepts such as decentralization and token-based economics.

The top crypto exchange continues to pour into the crypto industry’s Web3 and metaverse sector, having already listed numerous great projects. As a leading crypto exchange, LBank, with its venture Labs has declared they are open to future partnerships and collaborations.

The LBank x ETHDubai event comes after the just-concluded three-day conference that took place from March 29 to 31, 2022 for developers and contributors on Ethereum, DeFi, EVM, and more with a focus on decentralization and community projects such as Yearn and its ecosystem.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119476