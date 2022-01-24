Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 6, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Ethereum Signature (ETS1) on April 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ETS1/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 7, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Ethereum Signature (ETS1) on April 7, 2022

Electronic contract has been gaining popularity rapidly since it can be easily signed anytime, anywhere with just a few clicks compared to traditional contract on paper. To take electronic contract to the next level, Ethereum Signature (ETS1) was created as a blockchain-based electronic contract platform that provides transparency, efficiency, accessibility, and scalability. Its native ETS1 token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Ethereum Signature

Ethereum Signature is a blockchain-based global electronic payment platform that aims to replace traditional paper contracts made around the world. For achieving its goal, it plans to secure technical infrastructure and electronic contracting processes to support each country’s language and meet the legal effectiveness appropriate for that country. Provided on the Web and in APP format, it allows users to sign payments anytime, anywhere with an Internet connection.

With Ethereum Signature, contractors can easily request contract progress by uploading contract documents and delivering links to counterpart contractors, and contractors can also complete contracts through computers or smartphones, eliminating the hassle of existing paper contracts. All contracts are digitized and stored in blockchain, enabling secure and efficient contract document management, providing high scalability and general-purpose connectivity with other services. Additionally, rewards can also be offered to the users while participating in the contract.

The services provided by Ethereum Signature include various monetary contracts between debtors and creditors, such as notarization of IOUs; human resource document contracts such as employment contracts, payroll contracts, benefits, and educational documents in the enterprise; licenses for intellectual property such as patents, copyrights, software and trademarks; commercial contracts between entities such as non-disclosure contracts, invoices, purchase orders, sales contracts and service contracts; consumer contracts such as purchase orders, order confirmation, terms of sale, etc.; and real estate contracts for residential and commercial building sales, lease, and monthly rent.

With all these services and features, Ethereum Signature will continue to act as a practical DApp and innovative electronic contract platform based on verification and compensation for electronic contracts and signatures.

About ETS1 Token

The ETS1 token issued by Ethereum Signature is used as a key payment method within its own ecosystem, and acts as a medium between contractors and law firms.

Based on ERC-20, ETS1 has a total supply of 1 billion (1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for the ecosystem, 20% will be used for development, 15% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated to the team and founders, another 10% is provided for token sales, 5% is allocated to the advisors, and the rest 10% is reserved.

ETS1 will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 7, 2022, investors who are interested in Ethereum Signature investment can easily buy and sell ETS1 token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of ETS1 on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

