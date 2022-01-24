Cushman & Wakefield Earns “All Star,” “Sustained Excellence” Distinctions in Outsourcing from IAOP®

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRE–Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has again received an All Star distinction from the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®), having earned top scores across each major judging category in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®. Cushman & Wakefield also received IAOP’s Sustained Excellence distinction for having been named to the list for 11 consecutive years.

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world’s best service providers and advisors from industries including real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics, facility services, information technology, and business process outsourcing. Cushman & Wakefield earned a perfect score in the Customer References category, the most important factor in a company’s overall score, for demonstrated results and value created for the firm’s customers. Cushman & Wakefield also earned top marks in the Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) categories.

“Earning a perfect score in the Customer References category is particularly meaningful, as our teams work to foster strong relationships with and deliver the best services and solutions to our clients,” said Bill Knightly, Chief Executive of Global Occupier Services (GOS) at Cushman & Wakefield. “We also are proud to have received a perfect score in the CSR category. Cushman & Wakefield is committed to engaging our clients in building a more sustainable future.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s GOS business delivers real estate solutions that are aligned to clients’ business strategies and goals, from reducing operational costs to enhancing the engagement and productivity levels of their workforces. Cushman & Wakefield advises and executes on occupier services for clients worldwide, including Integrated Portfolio Management, Integrated Facilities Management and Total Workplace. In addition, the firm’s C&W Services business provides integrated facility services to a diverse portfolio of clients and market segments. Together, these teams are ensuring a consistent and efficient service delivery to hundreds of clients across geographies.

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year,” said IAOP’s CEO, Debi Hamill. “Your tenacity, grit and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we’re pleased to recognize Cushman & Wakefield for its quality and performance excellence.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

