Extend Named Shopify Plus Certified App Partner, Underscoring Role as Market Leader in Tech-Based Product Protection

Extend offers Shopify’s enterprise merchants product protection that can grow with their businesses and drive customer loyalty

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extend announced today it has been named a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner. Extend’s addition to the exclusive app program reflects the tech-based product protection company’s success in enabling Shopify’s high-growth enterprise merchants to offer a superior post-purchase experience.

“The Shopify Plus Certified App Program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world’s fastest growing brands,” said Mark Bergen, VP Revenue at Shopify. “We’re happy to welcome Extend to the program, bringing their insight and experience in warranty and protection to the Plus merchant community.”

Extend’s acceptance to the Shopify Plus Certified App Program came after a rigorous application process. Applicants must meet stringent requirements in four key product areas–support, security, privacy and performance. The last area, performance, considers the quality of an app’s integration into a merchant’s site, measuring partner infrastructure, stability, and uptime.

“Together, Extend and Shopify offer a seamless, scalable experience for the biggest eCommerce brands,” Rohan Shah, Extend co-founder and SVP of Strategy, Partnerships and Business Development, said. “As the leader in tech-based product protection, we’re excited to build on our successful track record of providing Shopify merchants a fast, reliable and secure platform that keeps customers in merchants’ ecosystems.”

As a partner in the Shopify Plus Certified App Program, Extend enables Shopify Plus merchants to build better customer relationships and increase revenue with its full stack product protection platform. Powered by AI technology and underwriting capabilities, Extend’s platform enables offer optimization, resolution of most claims in under a minute, and a delightful end-to-end customer experience. Extend’s large technical teams and enterprise-level support provide a white-glove onboarding experience that can have merchants live in a matter of days–all at no cost to the merchant.

Indeed, merchants across Extend’s industry verticals have seen increased conversion rates, higher customer LTV and improved CSAT scores. Extend has generated half a million dollars in protection plan sales for Shopify Plus merchant BlendJet. The popular blender maker partnered with Extend in 2020, selecting it over competitors for its flexible offerings, ease of integration and ability to scale to BlendJet’s growing customer base.

“Not only were we live with Extend’s Shopify app within days,” said BlendJet CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Pamplin, “but we immediately saw a game-changing, 11 percent increase to our site-wide conversion rate, along with an increase to our AOV. Extend benefits our business in the same way a good trust seal does–except Extend generates extra profit for us. It’s a win-win-win!”

About Extend

Extend is a leading provider of modern product protection. The company’s API-first solution allows merchants to easily offer protection plans, while delivering an elegant support experience to end customers. Through its AI-driven technology and full stack product protection platform, Extend handles everything from offer merchandising and optimization, to claims adjudication to seamless end-to-end customer experiences. Launched in 2019, Extend has reinvented the antiquated extended warranty industry by eliminating many of the issues customers face with legacy providers, boosting customer confidence and retention. Extend works with over 600 leading manufacturers and retailers across multiple industries such as electronics, furniture, jewelry, auto parts, sports and fitness and more.

In 2021, Extend cemented its unicorn status at a $1.6B+ valuation after a $260M Series C financing led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, which was joined by Amex Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, PayPal Ventures and GreatPoint Ventures, Nationwide, Tomales Bay Capital, Launchpad Capital, 10X Capital, and 40 North.

The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

For more information about Extend, please visit https://www.extend.com.

