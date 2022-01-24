CyrusOne Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the art digital infrastructure solutions, published its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s commitments to the environment, the community, and stakeholders. The annual report provides insight into CyrusOne’s efforts to build resilience not only in data center operations, but also within local communities and the natural environment.

“In the face of a rapidly changing world, I’m proud of the work our team has done to keep pace with technological innovation, social movements, and sustainability,” said David Ferdman, President & Chief Executive Officer of CyrusOne. “The future is coming quickly, and we are doing our best to make it a more just and sustainable one.”

Highlights of the CyrusOne 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Meeting the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Early : As of June 2021, CyrusOne’s European facilities met their 2030 carbon reduction commitments to the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact 8 years early, achieving 100% renewable electricity and offsetting the small amount of diesel used for backup generation.

: As of June 2021, CyrusOne’s European facilities met their 2030 carbon reduction commitments to the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact 8 years early, achieving 100% renewable electricity and offsetting the small amount of diesel used for backup generation. Expanded Renewable Electricity Procurement: 2021 saw a seven-fold increase over 2020 in CyrusOne’s total MWh of renewable electricity purchased, all without the use of national unbundled RECs. The company also signed contracts for future delivery of an additional 107 MWh/year in renewable power.

2021 saw a seven-fold increase over 2020 in CyrusOne’s total MWh of renewable electricity purchased, all without the use of national unbundled RECs. The company also signed contracts for future delivery of an additional 107 MWh/year in renewable power. Expansion of Net Positive Water Commitment: In 2021, CyrusOne achieved net positive water status at its growing data center in Allen, Texas – the third data center in its net positive water portfolio. This began with water-free cooling at the facility and continued with restoring water using BEF Water Restoration Certificates ® to exceed the remaining consumption, providing benefits to regional wildlife and the local community.

In 2021, CyrusOne achieved status at its growing data center in Allen, Texas – the third data center in its net positive water portfolio. This began with water-free cooling at the facility and continued with restoring water using BEF Water Restoration Certificates to exceed the remaining consumption, providing benefits to regional wildlife and the local community. Pushing the Boundaries of Water Disclosure: The 2022 report again promotes increased water disclosure in the data center industry by not only sharing onsite Water Usage Effectiveness data, but also providing estimates of electricity supply chain water consumption which challenge the industry’s conventional wisdom that evaporating water onsite saves total water consumption.

The 2022 report again promotes increased water disclosure in the data center industry by not only sharing onsite Water Usage Effectiveness data, but also providing estimates of electricity supply chain water consumption which challenge the industry’s conventional wisdom that evaporating water onsite saves total water consumption. Expanded Enterprise Risk Management: The latest report provides industry-leading transparency into CyrusOne’s Enterprise Risk Management process, including details on the company’s approach to data protection, information security, business continuity, and climate risk assessment.

The latest report provides industry-leading transparency into CyrusOne’s Enterprise Risk Management process, including details on the company’s approach to data protection, information security, business continuity, and climate risk assessment. Action for Diversity & Inclusion: In 2021, CyrusOne joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge, providing the company with an enhanced framework to engage with stakeholders on DEI issues and an opportunity to bring third-party expertise and additional resources to existing DEI efforts.

The CyrusOne 2022 Sustainability Report provides disclosure compatible with four third-party standards, adhering to The Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidance.

For more information on programs at CyrusOne, visit the ESG pages on CyrusOne.com.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions. With more than 50 high-performance mission-critical facilities worldwide, the Company ensures the continued operation of digital infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

CyrusOne’s leading global platform of hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments offers customers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments, which help enhance the strategic connections of their essential data infrastructures and support the achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. Combining exceptional financial strength, a broad global footprint, and continued investment in key digital gateway markets, CyrusOne provides the world’s largest companies with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com.

