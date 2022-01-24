Talkdesk Announces Appointment of Its First Chief Information Officer

Recruits tech industry veteran Jeff Haslem to drive the company’s IT strategy to support aggressive business performance goals

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CIO—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced Jeff Haslem has joined the Talkdesk executive leadership team as the company’s first chief information officer (CIO). Haslem will oversee global initiatives for the organization’s security, information technology (IT), and business systems as Talkdesk shifts into its next decade of growth.

Haslem joins Talkdesk with extensive experience in helping fast-growing businesses scale their technology operations. He most recently served as the first CIO for Pluralsight, a Vista Equity Partners company specializing in technology workforce development. While at Pluralsight, he led efforts to evolve the IT and data operations teams into a combined organization, powering multiple transformational initiatives to support the company’s growth and go-to-market strategies. Haslem has also held senior leadership positions with Genesys, Rovi Corporation (now Tivo), Openwave, Broadvision, and Oracle.

“Talkdesk has achieved dramatic growth in record time and we’re positioning the company to fuel the momentum for decades to come,” said Sydney Carey, chief financial officer, Talkdesk. “Jeff and his team will ensure the engine driving our operations is at peak performance, enabling us to work more effectively, speed our time to market, and deliver the best possible experiences for our customers. On behalf of all Talkdeskers, I’m pleased to welcome Jeff to the team.”

“The contact center space has undergone massive changes and Talkdesk has figured prominently in the disruption,” said Jeff Haslem, chief information officer, Talkdesk. “I look forward to making a contribution to the Talkdesk evolution, helping manage its acceleration by further formalizing and transforming the IT and data strategy to meet the company’s aggressive business goals.”

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our automation-first customer experience solutions optimize our customers’ most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses can deliver better experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes.

