Dassana Emerges From Stealth With $5M in Funding to Bring Cloud-Like Thinking to Logs

Dell Technologies Capital leads seed investment; company led by former RedLock co-founder to set the foundation for next-generation cloud security through scalable log analytics

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dassana today emerged from stealth with $5M in seed funding led by Dell Technologies Capital with participation from leading angel investors, including Anand Babu Periasamy, CEO and founder of MinIO, and Jon Oringer, CEO and founder of Shutterstock. In conjunction with the company launch, Dassana announced the public beta of the industry’s first JSON-native, schema-less, index-free cloud log lake.

Led by Gaurav Kumar and Parth Shah, formerly co-founder and founding engineer of RedLock, Dassana is focused on setting the foundation for next-generation cloud security. Unlike traditional logging solutions, Dassana Cloud Log Lake separates storage and compute, allowing for cost savings of anywhere between 5x to 20x. Using a unique storage data structure, queries perform 10-100x faster than competing solutions.

“Next gen cloud security is not possible without scalable log analytics specifically designed for security,” said Deepak JeevanKumar, managing director at Dell Technologies Capital. “We are thrilled to be backing Gaurav and team Dassana once again. Based on our experience working with them as early investors in RedLock, which pioneered first-generation cloud security, we know they are best suited to solve this critical problem.”

The need for such a solution is clear—traditional logging systems are optimized for full-text search over unstructured or semi-structured logs. Today’s logs have evolved to be highly structured and voluminous. Moreover, while the JSON format is the de-facto standard of logging, querying JSON data using a “pipe” based logging querying system is frustrating and comes with a steep learning curve. Dassana invented SLQ (Structured Log Query), pronounced as slick, to solve this problem, allowing users to query JSON data using SQL-like semantics.

Offered as SaaS, the solution can be deployed in minutes and is fully compatible with existing log forwarders such as Vector and FluentD. Credit cards are not required during sign-up and Dassana Inc is offering $100 credit for anyone to try out the product.

“Dassana was founded to bring cloud-like thinking to logs. It just doesn’t make any sense to pay through the nose for logging, or to operate complex, self-hosted systems that require the maintenance of indexes and schemas. There has to be a simple solution, but we couldn’t find one. So we took it upon ourselves to build one,” said Gaurav Kumar, CEO of Dassana.

“Dassana is a joy to work with, I have never seen a security logging solution so fast and cost-effective,” said Pathik Patel, Cloud Security leader of Informatica.

To register for the Dassana Cloud Log Lake public beta, please visit https://lake.dassana.io/.

About Dassana

Dassana is bringing cloud-like thinking to logs. Unlike traditional logging solutions, Dassana Cloud Log Lake separates storage and compute, allowing for cost savings of anywhere between 5x to 20x. Using a unique storage data structure, queries perform 10-100x faster than competing solutions. Led by founding team members of RedLock, Dassana is backed by Dell Technologies Capital and based in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit https://lake.dassana.io/.

About Dell Technologies Capital

Dell Technologies Capital is the global venture capital investment arm of Dell Technologies. The DTC investment team backs passionate early-stage founders who push the envelope on technology innovation for enterprises. Investing at a pace in excess of $200M per year, the team has backed more than 130 startups with notable investments in companies including Arista Networks, Cylance, CloudKnox, JFrog, Humio, MongoDB, Netskope, Nutanix, Nuvia, RedisLabs, RedLock, Twistlock, Xometry and Zscaler. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, DTC also has offices in Boston and Israel. For more information, visit www.delltechnologiescapital.com.

