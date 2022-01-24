SentinelOne Partners with Professional Tennis Player Brandon Nakashima

Cybersecurity Leader Signs Rising Tennis Star as Brand Ambassador

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced its partnership with professional tennis athlete Brandon Nakashima. The 20-year-old, world-ranked San Diego, California native turned professional in 2019 and played in all four major Grand Slam tournaments last year.

“SentinelOne is experiencing exciting growth,” said Nakashima. “Beyond great business success, the brand is associated with precise accuracy and incredible speed – qualities I take immense pride in on the court.”

After reaching his first two Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour finals in 2021, Nakashima was ranked among the world’s top 100 players. His standout year qualified him for the 2021 Next Generation ATP Finals – the year-end tournament for top-ranked singles players 21 years old and under. Nakashima is the youngest American tennis player to reach multiple tour-level finals since Andy Roddick in 2001.

“Brandon has had a meteoric rise as a professional tennis athlete,” said Daniel Bernard, CMO, SentinelOne. “His game is smart, strong, fast, and precise. These are all qualities we demonstrate with the technology we deliver at SentinelOne, and we’re honored to partner with Brandon during this exciting phase of his career.”

In addition to Nakashima, SentinelOne partners with Louis Oosthuizen and is the official cybersecurity partner of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team.

