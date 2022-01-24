Medallia Acquires CXTeam to Accelerate Growth in Latin America

Strategic acquisition increases Medallia’s leadership in one of the fastest-growing customer experience markets in the world

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customerexperience—Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the acquisition of CXTeam, a leading customer experience consulting firm headquartered in Mexico with customers throughout Latin America.

The acquisition in one of the fastest-growing customer experience markets in the world makes Medallia the largest experience-focused company in Latin America. A longtime partner, CXTeam has led hundreds of implementations of Medallia across the Americas.

“Acquiring CXTeam is an incredible opportunity for Medallia to bring in a truly seasoned leadership team and accelerate the adoption of our platform in a region of critical importance,” said Medallia CEO and President Leslie Stretch. “CXTeam has been an incredible partner through the years and I am thrilled to take this next step with them. This builds upon our momentum in the region and with CXTeam’s deep expertise and experience, we can help more organizations use Medallia Experience Cloud to drive faster ROI.”

CXTeam provides companies in the region with customer experience training, strategy design, native language services and implementation, as well as numerous business consulting services.

“We have seen firsthand the incredible impact Medallia and customer experience can have on driving loyalty and directly impacting companies’ bottom lines,” said Jesús Casas, CXTeam co-founder and partner. “Organizations throughout Latin America are rapidly adopting new strategies focused on their customers and we are excited to help accelerate those efforts.”

