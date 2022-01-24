BTS Recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Training Service Providers

STOCKHOLM & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#StrategyMadePersonal—BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers.

“We believe that being recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers is a testament to our sales and marketing client partners — as a result of your trust, we’ve been able to develop and deliver innovative, world-class solutions for both training and transformation that unlock the next level of success,” said Rene Groeneveld, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at BTS.

According to Gartner, “Leaders have strong execution and vision scores and broad service portfolios that improve sales performance through skills and process training. Leaders have some of the most comprehensive and wide-ranging services of all sales training providers with offerings aligned to support seller execution of all parts of the sales process. Leaders are a step ahead with technology — specifically, AI and tight integrations with clients’ sales platforms such as sales force automation, LMS and enablement platforms, which allow them to measure progress and ensure adoption of new behaviors and best practices. Leaders serve a diverse customer base in terms of industry and are well-staffed to provide industry-specific expertise, tailoring engagements to make the learning more applicable to sellers. Leaders’ willingness to tie pricing to client success may be attributed to their high client retention and overall win rate.

A Leader may not always be the best choice for every customer. A focused, smaller vendor that is not a Leader can sometimes provide superior support and commitment. Other vendors may provide a specialized capability that is essential for some organizations. A vendor that focuses on a specific vertical market or within a limited geographic area may not be a Leader in the overall market, but it may be a competitive option within its chosen market or area.”

“Companies need sales and marketing partners who offer innovative solutions that meet them where they are and take them further than they thought they could go,” said Groeneveld. “For more than 20 years, our focus has been developing a breadth of offerings that empower sales and marketing teams to engage their customers in new ways. We’ve invested heavily in technology and digital learning tools to ensure that learning is seamlessly integrated into the flow of work and inspires true behavior change on-the-job.”

Read the full report here.

* Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers”, Shayne Jackson, Doug Bushée, Debbie Bender, Elizabeth Beard, February 28, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm that enables strategy execution. We provide skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, delivering results, and inspiring people do the best work of their lives. It’s strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

