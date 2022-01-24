Odaseva Appoints Olivier Rachon Distinguished Architect and General Manager, Australia

Fresh from seven years at Salesforce, Rachon brings deep experience with data management and with the APAC region

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 21, 2022 — Odaseva, the leading enterprise data platform for Salesforce, today announced that Olivier Rachon has been appointed Distinguished Architect and General Manager for Australia. In this new role, Rachon will apply his unmatched experience with the Salesforce ecosystem to develop Odaseva’s business in APAC, hire and develop talent, create new services, and draw from his background to help architect complex solutions with Odaseva’s customers.

Rachon owns the coveted Certified Technical Architect title, a certification only granted to the most elite Salesforce Architects. He spent the last seven years with Salesforce in Australia, including five as program architect director advising large enterprise customers on their digital transformation programs. Before his Salesforce tenure, he built large-scale net-centric solutions during a 17-year tenure at Accenture.

“We could not be more excited to add Olivier to our team, not just because of his expertise on the technology of data management but because he’s also a tremendous leader,” said Sovan Bin, CEO of Odaseva. “Olivier has a proven record of getting the best from the teams he leads, and delivering the very best for his customers as a result.”

“There is a remarkable opportunity for Odaseva to grow in this region,” Olivier said. “Spending the last decade in Australia working with large enterprises showed me just how important the right data management strategy was for their continued success. This role will allow me to help more businesses find strategies that provide enterprise-class data protection, privacy and agility.”

The new role will also allow Rachon to embrace his other professional passion: developing talent and coaching data professionals hoping to follow in his footsteps. “This has always been one of the most gratifying things about my past positions, and I am very much looking forward to continuing that as we grow our team in Australia.”

Outside of work, Rachon is an awarded sports photographer. He lives in Melbourne with his wife and two sons.

