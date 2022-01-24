Personalis Expands Diagnostic Leadership Team With Appointment of James Azzaro, Vice President of Diagnostic Sales

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, today announced the appointment of James Azzaro to the newly created position of Vice President of Diagnostic Sales. This appointment supports the company’s objective to accelerate expansion into the clinical market.

“We are excited to welcome James to the team as he brings more than 20 years of successful commercial experience in oncology molecular diagnostics,” said John West, CEO and co-founder of Personalis. “James will lead our clinical commercial efforts to pursue business with health care systems and oncologists in the United States. His focus will include growing our clinical test volume as we also work to secure reimbursement for NeXT Dx™ this year and NeXT Personal™ in 2023.”

Mr. Azzaro previously held clinical oncology commercial leadership roles, including National Sales Director, with Guardant Health. Earlier, he held commercial positions of increasing responsibility, up to Oncology Regional Sales Director, over more than nine years at Myriad Genetics. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer for Predicine, driving revenue targets for molecular testing across oncology and infectious disease markets. Mr. Azzaro holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Communications from New Hampshire College.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics, enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single sample. To enable cancer sequencing, Personalis’ Clinical Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale, and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit the Personalis website and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the NeXT Platform, Personalis’ business opportunities, leadership, plans or expectations, future clinical test volume, potential reimbursement for Personalis’ NeXT Dx and NeXT Personal tests, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Personalis’ most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, the company’s registration statement on Form S-3 filed on December 30, 2020, and the company’s prospectus supplement filed on January 3, 2022, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

