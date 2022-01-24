Data Center World 2022 Successfully United the Data Center Facilities and IT Infrastructure Professionals for Four-Days of Learning and Networking

Data Center Trends to Watch 2022 Report Unveiled During the Omdia Research Forum; Data Center World 2023 Scheduled for May 8-11 in Austin, Texas

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Center World the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals, brought the data center industry together to learn and network. Data Center World welcomed over 1,500 attendees and 150 exhibitors to the Austin Convention Center, as well as virtual attendees. Over four days, the event offered data center and IT professionals keynotes, panel discussions and case studies focused on edge computing, co-location, hyperscale, predictive analytics, 5G, DCIM, cloud, AI and sustainability. In addition, for the first time, Omdia presented a half-day conference. Data Center World is AFCOM’s annual gathering of IT and data center professionals.

“Gathering this fast-growing industry together was incredible. There was so much excitement from attendees and exhibitors and sponsors to be back together learning and networking,” said Tara Gibb, Senior Director, Data Center World. “In addition, our first Omdia Research Forum was a smashing success, and attendees left with a solid understanding of what to expect over the course of the next few years. We look forward to bringing new innovative learning opportunities to our 2023 event.”

Omdia Research Forum / Data Center Trends to Watch 2022 Report



Data Center World hosted the first Omdia Research Forum on March 28. Global technology research firm, Omdia, presented the half-day conference within a conference and the Data Center Trends to Watch 2022 report was unveiled.

Key highlights of the report include:

Data center managers are managing more data than ever before . Forty-nine percent of respondents stated that they’ll be managing at least 1 PB of data, while 24% will be managing between 5-50 PB of data.

. Forty-nine percent of respondents stated that they’ll be managing at least 1 PB of data, while 24% will be managing between 5-50 PB of data. Approximately half of respondents’ report seeing both a general strain on supply chains and pandemic-related supply chain issues . One in four report supply chains challenges have caused outages.

. One in four report supply chains challenges have caused outages. Sustainability is a key focus . Seventy-eight percent of respondents are seeing increased usage of renewable energy utilization in their data centers, while 87% believe water efficiency will continue to grow in importance.

. Seventy-eight percent of respondents are seeing increased usage of renewable energy utilization in their data centers, while 87% believe water efficiency will continue to grow in importance. Most data centers will be deploying edge infrastructure . Today, 58% of respondents have implemented less than five edge locations, however, 92% indicated they will have between six and ten new locations between now and 36 months.

. Today, 58% of respondents have implemented less than five edge locations, however, 92% indicated they will have between six and ten new locations between now and 36 months. Software-defined solutions will have major impacts on edge infrastructure . Almost half of respondents (46%) report their organizations have currently implemented edge compute capacity and just over a third (38%) are looking at software-defined power solutions to better manage capacity and power.

. Almost half of respondents (46%) report their organizations have currently implemented edge compute capacity and just over a third (38%) are looking at software-defined power solutions to better manage capacity and power. A majority of respondents (59%) are seeing a repatriation of workloads from cloud computing back to on-premise data centers or colocations. This is driven by cost concerns, reliability & real-time performance needs, latency sensitivity and growing concerns around corporate data. Storage management is the most common workload being repatriated.

Data Center World event highlights:

Data Center Startup Challenge



The Data Center Startup Challenge contest pitted data center technology startups against each other. GRAID Technology was named the winner of the “Most Disruptive Technology”; Alcatraz AI was named the winner of the “Best Chance for Market Success”; Cumulus Digital Systems, Inc. was named the winner of the “Most Influential Founding Team”; and GRAID Technology was named the winner of the “Best Ability to Gain Additional Capital.” The panel of judges included Andrea Munoz, Senior Vice President, Operations & Customer Success, CyrusOne; Moises Levy, PhD, Principal Analyst, Data Center Physical Infrastructure, Omdia; and Michael Maniscalco, EVP of Technology, Applied Blockchain Inc.

Keynotes



This year’s keynotes included Ben Hammersley, Founder of Agathonic.AI Inc.; Ihab Tarazi, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President at Dell Technologies, Infrastructure Solutions & Ecosystems; Jonathan King, Chief Revenue Officer at Switch; and Amy Marks, Vice President, Industrialized Construction at Autodesk.

Expo Hall



Data Center World’s Expo Hall featured the industry’s leading solution providers showcasing their latest innovations to attendees. The Expo Hall featured a Data Center Live Stage that hosted Solution Spotlight Sessions, the Start Up Challenge, Data Center Knowledge Practitioner Interviews, and more.

Data Center World will take place May 8-11, 2023, in Austin, TX. For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Natalie Bustamante at [email protected].

