Dealpath Announces Integration Partnership With MRI Software

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dealpath—the industry’s most trusted, purpose-built real estate platform, empowering hundreds of leading institutions including Blackstone, AEW, Oxford Properties, Nuveen, Principal Real Estate, and Bridge Investment Group to invest in the built world—announced an integration partnership with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions. This key partnership bridges leading front-end and back-end systems to deliver streamlined, effortless data integration. Ultimately, it brings Dealpath one step closer to achieving its core mission of serving as the command center for pipeline through portfolio management.

“Dealpath is constantly looking towards the future to further empower our customers as well as today’s broader marketplace with real-time, accurate data integration and in-depth knowledge,” said Dealpath’s CEO Mike Sroka. “In order to continue to display this commitment, we consistently have our finger on the pulse of key PropTech players to partner with, in an effort to offer the best-in-class tech. Our partnership with MRI will allow our users to bolster portfolio visibility, accuracy and data governance while eliminating duplicate entry.”

Through this partnership, Dealpath plans to programmatically bring active deal pipeline data together with owned portfolio data from the respective systems to enable a holistic view of the portfolio and better inform investment decisions. The move also paves the path for future innovation among Dealpath, MRI, and their shared CRE investment customers. For asset managers, the future integration will enable them to look at their data in an actionable way via the command center. For deal teams, the future integration will bolster their decision-making power with access to owned asset information.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dealpath into our partnership program,” shared Sean Slack, Vice President of Partner Connect at MRI Software. “In today’s dynamic market, CRE firms are challenged to drive data integration, streamline stakeholder collaboration, and make strategic decisions quickly. Open and connected solutions are key to achieving this, and the addition of Dealpath to the MRI ecosystem gives MRI clients even greater flexibility and control over their businesses.”

Safeguarded with institutional-level security—in compliance with SOC 2 Type 2—Dealpath enables investment managers to operate at scale with speed and precision through easy access to data and effective internal as well as external collaboration across teams, partners, and vendors. With off-the-shelf efficiency and ease-of-use that enables today’s cross-functional teams to engage seamlessly with centralized data that will update in real-time from anywhere — Dealpath offers flexible configuration to meet specific team and workflow preferences.

To date, Dealpath has supported more than $10 trillion in transactions globally. Designed from the ground up as an open platform, Dealpath easily interacts and integrates with other digital tools and systems in the modern real estate tech stack. Dealpath is built by real estate experts and backed by market leaders Blackstone, JLL, Nasdaq and 8VC.

About Dealpath:

Dealpath is the industry’s most trusted cloud-based real estate investment management platform, providing real-time access to vetted, secure, up-to-date investment data to empower collaboration, strategic, and predictive decisions. Investment and development firms leverage Dealpath as their command center for smart pipeline tracking, powerful deal analytics and collaborative workflows—driving maximum performance from pipeline to portfolio management. Founded in 2014, Dealpath has supported over $10 trillion in transactions with leading institutions across the world.

For more information, visit our website at www.dealpath.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About MRI Software:

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI’s open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses.

For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com

